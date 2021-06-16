SiriusPoint Ltd. Contingent Value Rights to trade on the OTCQX

The newly trading CVRs were issued to investors of Sirius International Insurance Group upon the merger of the company with Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. who elected to receive the Share & CVR consideration in advance of the merger, and to any “Non-Electing Holder”, who did not make a timely election for all of his or her shares, and who was therefore entitled to receive the Share & CVR Consideration with respect to those shares. They began trading on OTCQX on June 10, under the symbol “SSPCF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

For further information please contact SiriusPoint investor relations at investor.relations@siriuspt.com, or by phone at +1 (441) 542-3333.

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint Ltd. (SiriusPoint) is a top 20 global insurer and reinsurer providing solutions to clients and brokers in almost 150 countries. Bermuda-headquartered with offices around the world, we are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (SPNT) and the company’s CVRs trade on the OTCQX Best Market (SSPCF). We write a global portfolio of Accident and Health, Specialty, Property and Runoff, combining data and creative thinking to underwrite risks with skill and discipline. With over $3 billion total capital, SiriusPoint’s operating companies have a financial strength rating of A- (Excellent) from AM Best, S&P and Fitch. For more information, please visit www.siriuspt.com

