Realkredit Danmark A/S, transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities
To
NASDAQ Copenhagen
|
Executive Board
Lersø Parkallé 100
DK-2100 København Ø
www.rd.dk
Telephone +45 7012 5300
16 June 2021
Company Announcement No 53/2021
Realkredit Danmark A/S, transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities
Transactions made by persons obliged to report transactions to the Danish FSA and Nasdaq Copenhagen, cf. the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
For further details, please find the attached templates for notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with
them.
Attachments
- Nr. 53_Ledende medarbejderes transaktioner_uk
- Bilag til selskabsmeddelelse nr. 53.1-2021_uk
- Bilag til selskabsmeddelelse nr. 53.2-2021_uk
- Bilag til selskabsmeddelelse nr. 53.3-2021_uk
- Bilag til selskabsmeddelelse nr. 53.4-2021_uk
- Bilag til selskabsmeddelelse nr. 53.5-2021_uk
- Bilag til selskabsmeddelelse nr. 53.6-2021_uk
