 
checkAd

AREV Completes Land Survey and Soil Analysis for Cultivation of Mushrooms and Moringa and Prepares for Mass Production of Plant-Based Proteins For Use in Its Ready-To-Use Therapeutic Foods

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.06.2021, 13:15  |  82   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AREV NANOTEC BRANDS INC. (CSE: AREV) (OTC: AREVF) (“AREV” or the “Company”) Through its subsidiary AREV Cambodia is pleased to announce the Company has completed its land survey and soil analysis for cultivation of mushrooms, moringa and breadfruit.

Mr. Rem Sareub, Head of Agriculture for AREV Cambodia has completed the soil and land survey of the company’s 20 hectare leased land parcel in the Stoung District of Cambodia. The land has sufficient water resources for rainy and dry seasons. The land is surrounded by an irrigation canal with ground water at a depth of 1.5 meters and is a plateau that will not flood. The soil is grey sandy clay with worms and beneficial insects and has a pH of 7. The NPK is ideal and not salty with fair alkalinity levels. The analysis definitively indicates that the land is excellent for the organic cultivation of the several strains of functional mushrooms, Moringa and breadfruit that can be used in the Company’s Ready-to-Use Therapeutic Food (RUTF) product into our SUS-TAINN product in development.

Mushrooms are a very good source of protein for meat substitutes and are natural medicine factories. The following are the type of mushrooms grown by Mr. Rem, an expert in the agriculture field. Mr. Rem has successfully cultivated a variety of mushrooms, including Birch Polypore (Fomitopsis betulina), Red-belted Conk (Fomitopsis pinicola), Reishi / Lacquer Conk (Ganoderma lingzhi) , Agarikon/Quinine Conk (Laricifomes officinalis), False Tinder Polypore (Fomes fomentarius), Chaga Clinker Polypore (Inonotus obliquus), Birch Mazegill (Trametes betulina), Turkey Tail (Trametes versicolor), Cordyceps - Scarlet Caterpillarclub (Cordyceps militaris), Lion’s Main(Hericium erinaceus) and Morels (Morchella). AREV plans to assess each for its characteristics and functional value so the Company can focus on mass production of two or three mushrooms as an efficient and efficacious source of plant-based protein.

According to the Good Food Institute, a respected non-profit in this field, the plant-based sector compound annual growth rate (CAGR) will be 27% over the next 5 years. The Good Food Institute further claims that as of today, approximately 57% of North American households have purchased plant-based foods, with roughly 78% of such households engaging in repeat orders.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AREV Completes Land Survey and Soil Analysis for Cultivation of Mushrooms and Moringa and Prepares for Mass Production of Plant-Based Proteins For Use in Its Ready-To-Use Therapeutic Foods VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - AREV NANOTEC BRANDS INC. (CSE: AREV) (OTC: AREVF) (“AREV” or the “Company”) Through its subsidiary AREV Cambodia is pleased to announce the Company has completed its land survey and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ozop Energy OZSC Signs Agreement with Clean Peak Energy
Monument Announces Extension to Movement Control Order in Malaysia
Scorpio Tankers Inc. Announces Convertible Note Exchange and New Issuance
Osisko Hits New Discovery One Kilometre North of Windfall
Bitcoin Well Opens First Calgary Office to Offer Unparalleled ‘White Glove’ Service for ...
AVITA Medical Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Erdene Provides Update on Dark Horse Gold Prospect Exploration Program: Commences Follow-up Drilling
WISeKey’s TrustedNFT Platform to Turn Patents into Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) and Store Them on an ...
Eton Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Approval of Rezipres (Ephedrine Hydrochloride Injection)
Lightbridge Corporation to Join Russell Microcap Index
Titel
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
TECO 2030 to cooperate with Chart Industries on developing marine carbon capture and storage ...
Ozop Energy OZSC Executes Letter of Intent with Real Estate Investment Fund
DTE Energy Company Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain Outstanding ...
ClearPoint Neuro Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
WRAP Demonstrates the BolaWrap for Miami Police Department, City Commissioners, and Mayor
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Philips issues recall notification* to mitigate potential health risks related to the sound ...
Riot Blockchain Announces May Production and Operations Updates (1) 
Titel
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
UPS to Hire 200 in Toledo Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus