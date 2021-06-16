AREV Completes Land Survey and Soil Analysis for Cultivation of Mushrooms and Moringa and Prepares for Mass Production of Plant-Based Proteins For Use in Its Ready-To-Use Therapeutic Foods
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AREV NANOTEC BRANDS INC. (CSE: AREV) (OTC: AREVF) (“AREV” or the “Company”) Through its subsidiary AREV Cambodia is pleased to
announce the Company has completed its land survey and soil analysis for cultivation of mushrooms, moringa and breadfruit.
Mr. Rem Sareub, Head of Agriculture for AREV Cambodia has completed the soil and land survey of the company’s 20 hectare leased land parcel in the Stoung District of Cambodia. The land has sufficient water resources for rainy and dry seasons. The land is surrounded by an irrigation canal with ground water at a depth of 1.5 meters and is a plateau that will not flood. The soil is grey sandy clay with worms and beneficial insects and has a pH of 7. The NPK is ideal and not salty with fair alkalinity levels. The analysis definitively indicates that the land is excellent for the organic cultivation of the several strains of functional mushrooms, Moringa and breadfruit that can be used in the Company’s Ready-to-Use Therapeutic Food (RUTF) product into our SUS-TAINN product in development.
Mushrooms are a very good source of protein for meat substitutes and are natural medicine factories. The following are the type of mushrooms grown by Mr. Rem, an expert in the agriculture field. Mr. Rem has successfully cultivated a variety of mushrooms, including Birch Polypore (Fomitopsis betulina), Red-belted Conk (Fomitopsis pinicola), Reishi / Lacquer Conk (Ganoderma lingzhi) , Agarikon/Quinine Conk (Laricifomes officinalis), False Tinder Polypore (Fomes fomentarius), Chaga Clinker Polypore (Inonotus obliquus), Birch Mazegill (Trametes betulina), Turkey Tail (Trametes versicolor), Cordyceps - Scarlet Caterpillarclub (Cordyceps militaris), Lion’s Main(Hericium erinaceus) and Morels (Morchella). AREV plans to assess each for its characteristics and functional value so the Company can focus on mass production of two or three mushrooms as an efficient and efficacious source of plant-based protein.
According to the Good Food Institute, a respected non-profit in this field, the plant-based sector compound annual growth rate (CAGR) will be 27% over the next 5 years. The Good Food Institute further claims that as of today, approximately 57% of North American households have purchased plant-based foods, with roughly 78% of such households engaging in repeat orders.
