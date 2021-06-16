AREV Completes Land Survey and Soil Analysis for Cultivation of Mushrooms and Moringa and Prepares for Mass Production of Plant-Based Proteins For Use in Its Ready-To-Use Therapeutic Foods

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AREV NANOTEC BRANDS INC. (CSE: AREV) (OTC: AREVF) (“AREV” or the “Company”) Through its subsidiary AREV Cambodia is pleased to announce the Company has completed its land survey and soil analysis for cultivation of mushrooms, moringa and breadfruit.



Mr. Rem Sareub, Head of Agriculture for AREV Cambodia has completed the soil and land survey of the company’s 20 hectare leased land parcel in the Stoung District of Cambodia. The land has sufficient water resources for rainy and dry seasons. The land is surrounded by an irrigation canal with ground water at a depth of 1.5 meters and is a plateau that will not flood. The soil is grey sandy clay with worms and beneficial insects and has a pH of 7. The NPK is ideal and not salty with fair alkalinity levels. The analysis definitively indicates that the land is excellent for the organic cultivation of the several strains of functional mushrooms, Moringa and breadfruit that can be used in the Company’s Ready-to-Use Therapeutic Food (RUTF) product into our SUS-TAINN product in development.