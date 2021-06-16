 
checkAd

AI/ML's Health Gauge Advances Cooperation with ST Innovations

Autor: Accesswire
16.06.2021, 13:30  |  41   |   |   

Study in Support of FDA 510k Medical Device ClearanceTORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2021 / AI/ML Innovations Inc. (CSE:AIML) (OTCQB:AIMLF) ("AIML" or the "Company"), a company committed to acquiring and advancing Artificial Intelligence/Machine …

Study in Support of FDA 510k Medical Device Clearance

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2021 / AI/ML Innovations Inc. (CSE:AIML) (OTCQB:AIMLF) ("AIML" or the "Company"), a company committed to acquiring and advancing Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning technologies that address urgent societal needs, is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Health Gauge, has partnered with the University of Alberta's ST Innovations regarding Neural Network data set validation work in support of Health Gauge's FDA 510k and Health Canada submission processes for clearance as a Class 2 medical device. Additionally, this collaboration is designed to help refine and optimize the overall accuracy of Health Gauge's latest wearable device (smart watch), The Phoenix, for blood pressure (BP), O2, and other predictive data relating to a patient's physiological information.

The workflow process with ST Innovations is designed to enhance Health Gauge's data sets for artificial intelligence training by monitoring a number of research volunteers, with the primary objective of the study being the validation of The Phoenix against conventional data collection methods for blood pressure (cuff), photoplethysmography (PPG), spO2, heart rate using a single‐lead ECG, and systemic temperature using an ear thermometer.

"This is significant work in that it helps create an even more robust and intuitive product," said Randy Duguay, CEO of Health Gauge. "An aggregated data set is the foundation for our AI/ML platform, as there is a direct correlation between an increase in the number of data sets and improved accuracy of the product, which benefits our HG Phoenix customers and enhances the possibility for improved health outcomes."

ST Innovations, the business arm of the University of Alberta's SMART Network, is Alberta's leading R&D services organization, connecting entrepreneurs with world-class researchers in support of the latest innovation and R&D. Combining a leading research network, specialized equipment and market insights, ST Innovations is a health technology development center focused on accelerating innovative health ideas at every stage by providing customized services which identify and remove barriers to the health innovation development process. (https://stinnovations.ca/)

Seite 1 von 2


AI/ML Innovations Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AI/ML's Health Gauge Advances Cooperation with ST Innovations Study in Support of FDA 510k Medical Device ClearanceTORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2021 / AI/ML Innovations Inc. (CSE:AIML) (OTCQB:AIMLF) ("AIML" or the "Company"), a company committed to acquiring and advancing Artificial Intelligence/Machine …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Alfi Engages Miami-Based Fulfillment and Distribution Center to Rollout 10,000 Uber and Lyft ...
Komo Plant Based Foods Launches Plant-Based Meal Helpers Product Line with Bolognese Sauce
Empower Clinics Provides Bi-Weekly Update on Status of Management Cease Trade Order
MoSys, Inc. Closes $13 Million Registered Direct Offering
Molecular Partners Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering of American Depositary Shares in ...
Tego Cyber Inc. Announces Beta Test of Its Threat Intelligence Platform by Fortune 500
ENDRA Life Sciences Appoints Irina Pestrikova as Senior Director of Finance, Announces Departure of ...
Identillect is Expanding the use of its Trusted Blockchain Technology in Preparation of Ethereum ...
Focus Graphite Inc. Reports Promising Final Results from its Lac Tétépisca, Québec Drilling ...
ReShape Lifesciences Inc. and Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. Announce Anticipated Closing of Merger
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
Nevada Silver Corporation Commences Exploration and Contracts Falcon Drilling Inc. for Drilling at ...
Komo Plant Based Foods Expands Direct to Consumer Sales through Pop-Up and Farmers Markets
RushNet Inc. Cancellation of Proposed Reverse Split
ADAX, The Cardano Based Decentralized Exchange That's Changing The Status Quo.
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
Alfi Engages Miami-Based Fulfillment and Distribution Center to Rollout 10,000 Uber and Lyft ...
Torchlight Declares Special Dividend of New Series A Preferred
Scotch Creek Ventures Inc. Announces Closing on the Macallan and Highlands Lithium Projects in the ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
SilverSun Technologies' Subsidiary Receives Avalara Top Partner Award
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Closes Future Home Power Acquisition, Adding $1 Million per Week in ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
SilverSun Technologies' Subsidiary Receives Avalara Top Partner Award
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Closes Future Home Power Acquisition, Adding $1 Million per Week in ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.06.21
AI/ML Innovations Inc. Announces New Chief Financial Officer and Engagement with Winning Media
11.06.21
AI/ML Innovations Inc. Reports Stock Trading Symbol Change to AIMLF
01.06.21
AI/ML Innovations Inc. Announces Commencement of Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States