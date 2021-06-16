 
checkAd

ReShape Lifesciences Completes Merger with Obalon Therapeutics

Autor: Accesswire
16.06.2021, 13:30  |  41   |   |   

Shares of ReShape Lifesciences to commence trading on The Nasdaq Capital Market on June 16, 2021 under ticker symbol "RSLS"Combination creates opportunity for ReShape to expand portfolio of FDA approved weight loss solutions and reimbursed virtual …

Shares of ReShape Lifesciences to commence trading on The Nasdaq Capital Market on June 16, 2021 under ticker symbol "RSLS"

Combination creates opportunity for ReShape to expand portfolio of FDA approved weight loss solutions and reimbursed virtual care services

SAN CLEMENTE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2021 / ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS), a global weight-loss solutions leader, today announced the completion of the previously announced merger with Obalon Therapeutics. In connection with the merger's closing, Obalon changed its name to ReShape Lifesciences Inc. and the combined company's common stock will begin trading under the ticker symbol "RSLS" on The Nasdaq Capital Market beginning on June 16, 2021.

"As a Nasdaq listed company, ReShape is poised to take advantage of the numerous benefits that accompany this new status, including the opportunity to increase shareholder value and expand visibility in the broader investment community. Completing and reaching this significant milestone represents a pivotal moment in our company's lifecycle," said Bart Bandy, President and Chief Executive Officer of ReShape Lifesciences.

Mr. Bandy continued, "The completion of this merger strengthens our ability to focus on our growth priorities, including our global commercial operations, the integration from this transaction and our internal technologies in development. We are now more confident than ever in ReShape's ability to be a premier and diversified leader in the physician led weight loss industry, dedicated to helping more patients achieve a better quality of life through safe, effective and accessible medical treatment."

Leadership Structure

With the closing of the merger, the Board of Directors of the combined company consists of the five current members of the Board of Directors of ReShape and the executive officers of the combined company will be the current executive officers of ReShape.

Financial Terms and Advisory Details

Following the completion of the merger, ReShape stockholders and Obalon stockholders own 51% and 49% of the combined company's outstanding common stock respectively.

Maxim Group LLC acted as the financial advisor for ReShape and Fox Rothschild LLP acted as legal counsel for ReShape. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. acted as the financial advisor for Obalon and Latham & Watkins LLP acted as legal counsel to Obalon.

About ReShape Lifesciences Inc.

ReShape Lifesciences is America's premier weight-loss solutions company, offering an integrated portfolio of proven products and services that manage and treat obesity and metabolic disease. The FDA-approved Lap-Band® program provides minimally invasive, long-term treatment of obesity and is an alternative to more invasive surgical stapling procedures such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy. The ReShape Vest™ System is an investigational (outside the U.S.) minimally invasive, laparoscopically implanted medical device that wraps around the stomach, emulating the gastric volume reduction effect of conventional weight-loss surgery. It helps enable rapid weight loss in obese and morbidly obese patients without permanently changing patient anatomy. The recently launched ReShapeCare™ Virtual health coaching program is a virtual telehealth weight management program that supports lifestyle changes for all weight-loss patients, to help them keep the weight off over time.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ReShape Lifesciences Completes Merger with Obalon Therapeutics Shares of ReShape Lifesciences to commence trading on The Nasdaq Capital Market on June 16, 2021 under ticker symbol "RSLS"Combination creates opportunity for ReShape to expand portfolio of FDA approved weight loss solutions and reimbursed virtual …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Alfi Engages Miami-Based Fulfillment and Distribution Center to Rollout 10,000 Uber and Lyft ...
Komo Plant Based Foods Launches Plant-Based Meal Helpers Product Line with Bolognese Sauce
Empower Clinics Provides Bi-Weekly Update on Status of Management Cease Trade Order
MoSys, Inc. Closes $13 Million Registered Direct Offering
Molecular Partners Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering of American Depositary Shares in ...
Tego Cyber Inc. Announces Beta Test of Its Threat Intelligence Platform by Fortune 500
ENDRA Life Sciences Appoints Irina Pestrikova as Senior Director of Finance, Announces Departure of ...
Identillect is Expanding the use of its Trusted Blockchain Technology in Preparation of Ethereum ...
Focus Graphite Inc. Reports Promising Final Results from its Lac Tétépisca, Québec Drilling ...
ReShape Lifesciences Inc. and Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. Announce Anticipated Closing of Merger
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
Nevada Silver Corporation Commences Exploration and Contracts Falcon Drilling Inc. for Drilling at ...
Komo Plant Based Foods Expands Direct to Consumer Sales through Pop-Up and Farmers Markets
RushNet Inc. Cancellation of Proposed Reverse Split
ADAX, The Cardano Based Decentralized Exchange That's Changing The Status Quo.
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
Alfi Engages Miami-Based Fulfillment and Distribution Center to Rollout 10,000 Uber and Lyft ...
Torchlight Declares Special Dividend of New Series A Preferred
Scotch Creek Ventures Inc. Announces Closing on the Macallan and Highlands Lithium Projects in the ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
SilverSun Technologies' Subsidiary Receives Avalara Top Partner Award
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Closes Future Home Power Acquisition, Adding $1 Million per Week in ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
SilverSun Technologies' Subsidiary Receives Avalara Top Partner Award
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Closes Future Home Power Acquisition, Adding $1 Million per Week in ...