DLT Resolution's Union Strategies launches 'Union Office' powered by YOUnified

Accesswire
LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2021 / DLT Resolution Inc. (OTC PINK:DLTI) is pleased to announce its wholly owned, Union Strategies' launch of it's proprietary Union Office.

Over the past couple years the Union Strategies development team has been hard at work at executing new services for YOUnified. Recently, they developed ‘Union Office', which is powered by Union Strategies YOUnified platform. The company has now reached a stage where they can branch off their developed services into a website, where unions do not have to be registered to YOUnified to do so.

The features which unions can take advantage of if ever required as a ‘one off' use are, text blasts, eblasts, call drops, and voting. The team has also established names for these features, VoteMe, TextMe, EmailMe, and CallMe. All items which fit right in and are powered by the YOUnified platform,

These tools will be critical for unions who are needing to send urgent messaging, or to set up an urgent vote. Using these one of kind features will showcase the power of YOUnified and will help drive them to smoothly run the business of the union, increase revenue, decrease expenses, and save them a bunch of time!

What is YOUnified?

YOUnified combines the many required services to run the business of a union into one unified platform. YOUnified's goal is to assist in increasing member engagement, decrease the local's expenses, and save everyone time. With this app, Unions have everything they require to connect with union members, as well as maintain the local's needs.

Union Strategies made every effort to make this app as adaptable and simple as possible for every age demographic. Members will be surprised on how easy and effective this platform will be for them.

YOUnified allows the union to push notify members of any, and every, important update with just a simple click of a button. You can notify members of an important meeting, election, or reminders of significant dates. In short, this app is truly made for everyone - from the Executive to the members. Some of the basic features include the following:

  • Call Drops
  • Email Blast
  • Text Blasts
  • Mailing Labels
  • Voting
  • Conference Center
  • Accounting
  • Virtual Meetings
  • Cloud Networking
  • Push notifications
  • IT Support
  • Social media
  • Graphics

YOUnified holds different features for different viewers. An example being, an Executive member will have access to perform call drops, text blasts, email blasts, and everything in between, where as a member will be able to receive these important updates, connect with their Executive Board, purchase "swag" and much more!

