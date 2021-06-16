Lars Wollung leaves the Board of Directors to strengthen Hoist Finance's initiatives on profitability and growth

STOCKHOLM, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lars Wollung has more than 20 years of experience from the financial and IT industries. Among other positions, he was the CEO of Intrum for seven years and of the IT consultancy company Acando for eight years. Lars joined the Hoist Finance Board of Directors in 2019. He has now decided to leave his non-executive position on the Board to support the company's operational efforts as a consultant, to ensure improved profitability.

"I look forward to becoming more operationally involved in Hoist Finance. I'm convinced that there is significant potential in the company and believe that I can contribute to achieve increased profitability and growth. Hopefully my experience, not least from Intrum, will allow me to accelerate the execution of our strategy." says Lars Wollung.