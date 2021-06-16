Dicerna Announces Dosing Completion in Nedosiran PHYOX4 Clinical Trial for Treatment of Primary Hyperoxaluria Type 3

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: DRNA) (the “Company” or “Dicerna”), a leading developer of investigational ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) therapeutics, today announced it has completed dosing in the Company’s PHYOX4 single-dose safety and tolerability study of its investigational candidate, nedosiran, for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria (PH) type 3 (PH3). Nedosiran is Dicerna’s lead investigational GalXC RNAi therapy and is in development as a once-monthly subcutaneous treatment for all three known types of PH (PH1, PH2 and PH3), a family of ultra-rare, life-threatening genetic disorders that initially manifest with complications in the kidneys. The Company expects to report top-line results from this study in October 2021.

“Meaningful progress has been made in the last two years to better understand the burden of disease for patients with PH,” said Shreeram Aradhye, M.D., Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer at Dicerna. “With increasing evidence suggesting people living with PH3 suffer from consequences as serious as those with PH1 and PH2,1 including potential progression to end-stage renal disease, there is a significant need to provide a new therapeutic option that can treat all patients, including those with PH3. The nedosiran PHYOX4 trial is the first clinical trial of any investigational therapy in patients with PH3, and we’re gratified to be at the forefront in advancing the state of the science for PH.”

The PHYOX4 trial (NCT04555486) is a randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blind, multicenter study designed to evaluate the safety and tolerability of a single subcutaneous dose of nedosiran in six patients with PH3 who have had at least one kidney stone event in the last 12 months. The study will also assess the proportion of participants achieving more than a 30% decrease from baseline in 24-hour urinary oxalate (Uox) on two consecutive visits. PHYOX4 participants who respond to treatment with nedosiran and complete the trial are also eligible to enroll in the Company’s PHYOX3 open-label extension study evaluating nedosiran’s long-term safety and efficacy in participants with PH1, PH2 or PH3.