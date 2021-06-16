 
checkAd

Novocure Initiates Usability Study for Flexible Torso Array

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.06.2021, 13:30  |  15   |   |   

Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR) today announced it has advanced a new, flexible torso array into a clinical usability study. The updated array will be tested by patients and their caregivers at four clinical sites in Europe.

Novocure designed the array to improve patient comfort for all torso and abdominal indications. The new, flexible design is intended to improve skin adhesion, to increase degrees-of-motion, and potentially to reduce skin irritation. Novocure plans to conclude the usability study in the third quarter of 2021 and will identify the preferred regulatory pathway to bring the updated, flexible array to patients as soon as possible.

“Investments in product development are core to our mission to extend survival in some of the most aggressive forms of cancer,” said Frank Leonard, Novocure’s Chief Development Officer. “Our investment in the flexible array reflects our commitment to increase the ease-of-use of our products and to help patients increase their time-on-therapy and quality-of-life.”

Recently, Novocure launched two additional new product innovations: MyLink, a tool allowing patients to download their usage data from the comfort of home; and the second generation Tumor Treating Fields generator for torso applications, providing a lighter, smaller generator to torso patients.

“We are innovating in response to patient and physician feedback and believe the flexible array will enhance our patients’ experience with Tumor Treating Fields therapy,” said Asaf Danziger, Novocure’s Chief Executive Officer. “Innovation is one of our core values and a daily part of life at Novocure. We are investing in programs geared to ongoing product innovation for all indications and look forward to sharing our continued progress.”

About Novocure

Novocure is a global oncology company working to extend survival in some of the most aggressive forms of cancer through the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy, Tumor Treating Fields. Novocure’s commercialized products are approved in certain countries for the treatment of adult patients with glioblastoma and in the U.S. for the treatment of adult patients with malignant pleural mesothelioma. Novocure has ongoing or completed clinical trials investigating Tumor Treating Fields in brain metastases, non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer, liver cancer, gastric cancer and glioblastoma.

Headquartered in Jersey, Novocure has U.S. operations in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Malvern, Pennsylvania and New York City. Additionally, the company has offices in Germany, Switzerland, Japan and Israel. For additional information about us, visit www.novocure.com and follow @Novocure on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical facts or statements of current condition, this press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements provide Novocure’s current expectations or forecasts of future events. These may include statements regarding anticipated scientific progress on its research programs, clinical trial progress, development of potential products, interpretation of clinical results, prospects for regulatory approval, manufacturing development and capabilities, market prospects for its products, coverage, collections from third-party payers and other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts. You may identify some of these forward-looking statements by the use of words in the statements such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe” or other words and terms of similar meaning. Novocure’s performance and financial results could differ materially from those reflected in these forward-looking statements due to general financial, economic, environmental, regulatory and political conditions as well as issues arising from the COVID-19 pandemic and other more specific risks and uncertainties facing Novocure such as those set forth in its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 25, 2021 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Given these risks and uncertainties, any or all of these forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Therefore, you should not rely on any such factors or forward-looking statements. Furthermore, Novocure does not intend to update publicly any forward-looking statement, except as required by law. Any forward-looking statements herein speak only as of the date hereof. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits this discussion.

NovoCure Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Novocure Initiates Usability Study for Flexible Torso Array Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR) today announced it has advanced a new, flexible torso array into a clinical usability study. The updated array will be tested by patients and their caregivers at four clinical sites in Europe. Novocure designed the array to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Amcor Sees U.S. Plastics Pact Roadmap Launch as Opportunity to Drive Circular Economy Progress
Moderna and Magenta Partner to Distribute Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine and Updated Variant Booster ...
Gartner Announces Upsizing and Pricing of its $600 Million 3.625% Senior Notes due 2029
Medical Properties Trust to Invest $950 Million in Behavioral Health Platform
 Luminar Debuts Blade, a Design Vision for Our Autonomous Future
Elanco Announces Agreement to Acquire Kindred Biosciences
Bitwise Asset Management Inc. Completes $70 Million Series B, Valuing the Company at More Than $500 ...
Prime Healthcare to Implement American Red Cross Resuscitation Suite, an Innovative Program Aimed ...
Carbios Awarded as Technology Pioneer by World Economic Forum
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Vertex Announces Primary Endpoint Achieved in Phase 2 Study of VX-864 in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin ...
OCUGEN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ocugen, Inc. on Behalf of Ocugen Stockholders and ...
Materialise Announces Proposed Public Offering of 4.0 Million American Depositary Shares (ADSs)
Exelon Foundation and Exelon Corp. Name Selected Startups in Second Round of Climate Change ...
Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of Almonty Industries Inc. Report of Voting Results
Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.05.21
Novocure Announces Clinical Trial Collaboration with GT Medical Technologies to Evaluate Tumor Treating Fields Together with GammaTile Therapy in Recurrent Glioblastoma
18.05.21
Novocure Announces FDA Approval of IDE Supplement for Phase 3 Pivotal LUNAR Trial of Tumor Treating Fields in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer