Williams Announces Deepwater Export Agreement at Shenandoah

Williams (NYSE: WMB) announced today that it recently reached an export agreement with Beacon Offshore Energy Development LLC and its co-owner ShenHai, LLC, a subsidiary of Navitas Petroleum, to provide offshore natural gas gathering and transportation services and onshore natural gas processing services to the Shenandoah development through the Discovery infrastructure in the central Gulf of Mexico. Shenandoah is located 160 miles off the coast of Louisiana in the Walker Ridge area of the Gulf of Mexico.

“Our interconnected offshore and onshore infrastructure allows us to maximize value for our customers by providing a safe, seamless and direct path to market for deepwater producers in the Gulf,” said Micheal Dunn, Chief Operating Officer for Williams. “Our investment in Shenandoah is a strategic expansion of our Gulf of Mexico infrastructure which further strengthens our portfolio of services. We are pleased to provide the entire spectrum of midstream capabilities to Beacon that will capture the full value of these important deepwater resources.”

Facilities to be installed include a five-mile offshore lateral pipeline build from the Shenandoah platform to Discovery’s existing Keathley Canyon Connector pipeline, and additional onshore processing facilities to handle the expected rich Shenandoah production. The new, rich natural gas will be transported to Discovery’s processing plant in Larose, Louisiana, and the natural gas liquids will be fractionated and marketed at Discovery’s Paradis plant in Louisiana.

Shenandoah is expected to come online as early as late 2024.

Williams’ assets in the Gulf of Mexico offer producers the full value chain of capabilities – including gathering, transmission, processing and fractionation. Williams owns and operates 3,500 miles of natural gas and oil gathering and transmission pipeline, along with 1.8 BCF/d of cryogenic processing capacity and 60,000 barrels per day of fractionation capacity serving the Gulf of Mexico. The company has ownership in two floating production platforms, multiple fixed leg utility platforms, and numerous other related facilities.

About Williams

Williams (NYSE: WMB) is committed to being the leader in providing infrastructure that safely delivers natural gas products to reliably fuel the clean energy economy. Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Williams is an industry-leading, investment grade C-Corp with operations across the natural gas value chain including gathering, processing, interstate transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids. With major positions in top U.S. supply basins, Williams connects the best supplies with the growing demand for clean energy. Williams owns and operates more than 30,000 miles of pipelines system wide – including Transco, the nation’s largest volume and fastest growing pipeline – and handles approximately 30 percent of the natural gas in the United States that is used every day for clean-power generation, heating and industrial use.

