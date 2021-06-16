 
Nextech AR Solutions Announces Limited Early Access to HoloX – Telepresence Creator Platform

Nextech AR Solutions Corp. (“Nextech” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: NEXCF) (NEO: NTAR) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: N29), a diversified leading provider of augmented reality (“AR”) experience technologies and services, is pleased to announce an exclusive, early access program for users to create, view and share their human holograms. Program participation will support the development lifecycle of HoloX, leading to its full release expected in the third quarter of 2021. In addition to the smart packaging use case noted below, AR human holograms have uses within dating applications, speaker keynotes, remote support, virtual brand ambassadors for new product launches and episodic content for marketing.

For HoloX early access program – limited to 100 seats – and DEMO VIDEO, CLICK HERE.

“Our goal to allow anyone to create and share their own augmented reality human hologram – using just a smart phone – is the key step towards mass adoption,” commented Evan Gappelberg, Founder and CEO of Nextech AR Solutions. “With the ongoing advancements made to our applications, we continue to tie together our AR offerings into one platform that offers an array of AR solutions. The ability to create the feeling of presence – or being in the same room in real time – with a live-streaming human hologram is one of the core technologies that will lead the transformation towards spatial computing.”

“At Nextech AR, we are bridging physical and digital worlds,” commented Paul Duffy, President and Chairman of Nextech, creator of the HumaGram and holder of multiple patents for Augmented Reality and Holographic Telepresence. “AR is the new mass medium used for the benefit of humanity and I’m pleased to see it become a reality. We firmly believe that utilizing live streaming human holograms will result in an explosion of new use cases and is destined to play a significant role in global entertainment, commerce and learning.”

About HoloX

Powered by artificial intelligence and augmented reality, HoloX builds on the Company’s AiRShow app (Google Play; Apple App Store) used in the music and entertainment industries where artists and public speakers utilize holograms to meet individual audience members where they are – often in their own homes. In addition, this technology has been applied successfully to smart packaging where AR human holograms are used to engage, enable and retain customers while increasing product sales and brand awareness. Nextech sees additional use cases with holographic dating applications, speaker keynotes, remote support, virtual brand ambassadors for new product launches and episodic content for marketing.

10.06.21
Nextech AR Solutions and Partner Ryerson University Awarded Funds from Ontario Government
08.06.21
Nextech AR Solutions EdTechX Now an Approved Microsoft Co-sell Partner
04.06.21
Nextech AR Solutions to Present at LD Micro Invitational XI
03.06.21
Nextech AR Solutions Has Partnered With Microsoft to Power EdTechX and Its Suite of Enhanced Augmented Reality Education Solutions
01.06.21
NexTech AR Solutions Announces Appointment of New CFO
28.05.21
Nextech CEO Evan Gappelberg Buys 262,744 Shares of Company Stock
21.05.21
Nextech AR Solutions Corp. Announces Board and Management Changes
20.05.21
Nextech AR Solutions Corp. Announces a LiveX Showcase Event ‘LiveNow’ Featuring Guest Speaker Entrepreneur Gary Vee
18.05.21
Nextech AR Solutions Corp. to Acquire Silicon Valley AI-Powered 3D Model Creation Company Threedy.ai Inc. for US$9,500,000