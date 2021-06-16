 
checkAd

Teva Announces the U.S. Launch of its Generic Version of SOOLANTRA (ivermectin) Cream, 1% for Once Daily Treatment of Rosacea

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.06.2021, 13:36  |  33   |   |   

Teva Pharmaceuticals, a U.S. affiliate of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.(NYSE and TASE: TEVA), today announced the U.S. launch of its generic version of once daily SOOLANTRA (ivermectin) Cream, 1% for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of rosacea.

With nearly 550 generic medicines available, Teva has the largest portfolio of FDA-approved generic products on the market. Currently, 1 in 11 generic prescriptions dispensed in the U.S. is filled with a Teva generic product.

SOOLANTRA had annual sales of more than $115 million in the U.S., according to IQVIA data as of April 2021.

About Ivermectin Cream 1%

Ivermectin cream, 1% is a prescription medicine used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of rosacea.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Ivermectin cream, 1% is NOT for oral (by mouth), ophthalmic (in the eye), or intravaginal (in the vagina) use.

Pregnancy and Lactation: Ivermectin cream, 1% should be used during pregnancy only if the potential benefit outweighs any potential risk to the fetus. There is a potential for serious adverse reactions from ivermectin cream in nursing infants. A decision should be made with your doctor whether to discontinue nursing or to discontinue the drug.

Side Effects: Side effects include skin burning sensation and skin irritation. Talk to your doctor if you experience side effects and also about possible side effects that could occur. You may report side effects of prescription drugs to FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch.

Keep Ivermectin cream out of reach of children.

Please see the full Prescribing Information and Instructions for Use.

About Teva

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA) has been developing and producing medicines to improve people’s lives for more than a century. We are a global leader in generic and specialty medicines with a portfolio consisting of over 3,500 products in nearly every therapeutic area. Around 200 million people around the world take a Teva medicine every day, and are served by one of the largest and most complex supply chains in the pharmaceutical industry. Along with our established presence in generics, we have significant innovative research and operations supporting our growing portfolio of specialty and biopharmaceutical products. Learn more at www.tevapharm.com.

Seite 1 von 3
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Teva
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Teva Announces the U.S. Launch of its Generic Version of SOOLANTRA (ivermectin) Cream, 1% for Once Daily Treatment of Rosacea Teva Pharmaceuticals, a U.S. affiliate of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.(NYSE and TASE: TEVA), today announced the U.S. launch of its generic version of once daily SOOLANTRA (ivermectin) Cream, 1% for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Amcor Sees U.S. Plastics Pact Roadmap Launch as Opportunity to Drive Circular Economy Progress
Moderna and Magenta Partner to Distribute Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine and Updated Variant Booster ...
Gartner Announces Upsizing and Pricing of its $600 Million 3.625% Senior Notes due 2029
Medical Properties Trust to Invest $950 Million in Behavioral Health Platform
 Luminar Debuts Blade, a Design Vision for Our Autonomous Future
Elanco Announces Agreement to Acquire Kindred Biosciences
Bitwise Asset Management Inc. Completes $70 Million Series B, Valuing the Company at More Than $500 ...
Prime Healthcare to Implement American Red Cross Resuscitation Suite, an Innovative Program Aimed ...
Carbios Awarded as Technology Pioneer by World Economic Forum
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Vertex Announces Primary Endpoint Achieved in Phase 2 Study of VX-864 in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin ...
OCUGEN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ocugen, Inc. on Behalf of Ocugen Stockholders and ...
Materialise Announces Proposed Public Offering of 4.0 Million American Depositary Shares (ADSs)
Exelon Foundation and Exelon Corp. Name Selected Startups in Second Round of Climate Change ...
Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of Almonty Industries Inc. Report of Voting Results
Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.06.21
New Clinical and Real-World Data Evaluating Efficacy of AJOVY (fremanezumab-vfrm) Injection Presented at 2021 American Headache Society (AHS) Annual Meeting
03.06.21
Teva to Present Latest Data on AJOVY (fremanezumab-vfrm) Injection at the 2021 American Headache Society (AHS) Annual Meeting, Showcasing Teva’s Longstanding Heritage in the Management of Migraine
17.05.21
Teva Announces the U.S. Launch of the First Generic Version of THIOLA (tiopronin) tablets