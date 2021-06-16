Teva Announces the U.S. Launch of its Generic Version of SOOLANTRA (ivermectin) Cream, 1% for Once Daily Treatment of Rosacea

With nearly 550 generic medicines available, Teva has the largest portfolio of FDA-approved generic products on the market. Currently, 1 in 11 generic prescriptions dispensed in the U.S. is filled with a Teva generic product.

Teva Pharmaceuticals, a U.S. affiliate of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.(NYSE and TASE: TEVA), today announced the U.S. launch of its generic version of once daily SOOLANTRA (ivermectin) Cream, 1% for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of rosacea.

SOOLANTRA had annual sales of more than $115 million in the U.S., according to IQVIA data as of April 2021.

About Ivermectin Cream 1%

Ivermectin cream, 1% is a prescription medicine used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of rosacea.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Ivermectin cream, 1% is NOT for oral (by mouth), ophthalmic (in the eye), or intravaginal (in the vagina) use.

Pregnancy and Lactation: Ivermectin cream, 1% should be used during pregnancy only if the potential benefit outweighs any potential risk to the fetus. There is a potential for serious adverse reactions from ivermectin cream in nursing infants. A decision should be made with your doctor whether to discontinue nursing or to discontinue the drug.

Side Effects: Side effects include skin burning sensation and skin irritation. Talk to your doctor if you experience side effects and also about possible side effects that could occur. You may report side effects of prescription drugs to FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch.

Keep Ivermectin cream out of reach of children.

Please see the full Prescribing Information and Instructions for Use.

About Teva

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA) has been developing and producing medicines to improve people’s lives for more than a century. We are a global leader in generic and specialty medicines with a portfolio consisting of over 3,500 products in nearly every therapeutic area. Around 200 million people around the world take a Teva medicine every day, and are served by one of the largest and most complex supply chains in the pharmaceutical industry. Along with our established presence in generics, we have significant innovative research and operations supporting our growing portfolio of specialty and biopharmaceutical products. Learn more at www.tevapharm.com.