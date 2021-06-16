Spotlite360 Technologies, Inc. Commences Trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange

DENVER and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPOTLITE360 TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (“Spotlite360” or the “Company”) (CSE: LITE) is pleased to announce that after satisfying all requirements for its common shares (the “Common Shares”) to be listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”), the Common Shares began trading on the CSE under the ticker symbol LITE on Tuesday, June 15, 2021. In a recent press release the Company announced that on May 25, 2021 it had received conditional approval to list its Common Shares on the CSE subject to completing customary listing requirements. This development followed the Company’s acquisition of supply chain innovator Captios, LLC, which is now a wholly owned subsidiary of Spotlite360.



Captios was founded by a group of supply chain and healthcare executives and is focused on the delivery of a SaaS-based supply chain execution and sustainability platform (the “Spotlite360 Software”) for enterprise customers in the pharmaceutical, healthcare, and agricultural industries. By leveraging IoT technologies, blockchain, machine learning, and analytics, the Spotlite360 Software is uniquely positioned to meet customer needs for supply chain execution, tracing, tracking, and sustainability. Potential benefits of the Spotlite360 Software when utilized in a company’s supply chain can include improved transparency, reduction in loss and theft, increased supply chain velocity, labour efficiency, improved asset utilization, and support of global sustainability initiatives. Spotlite360 is focusing on the healthcare, pharmaceutical, and agriculture industries where suppliers, manufacturers, and consumers in these industries are demanding improved visibility and information related to ESG (environmental, social, and governance) considerations. Additionally, within each of these industries there is increased pressure for companies to meet regulatory and compliance mandates.

More information regarding Spotlite360’s acquisition of Captios can be found in the Company’s non-offering prospectus dated May 26, 2021, available on the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com .

Spotlite360 President James Greenwell commented, “Being listed on the CSE is a wonderful early-stage development for the Company as we work towards gaining visibility in the capital markets. The current resurgence of blockchain technologies reflects a much higher level of acceptance among enterprise players, especially for supply chain applications. There are many milestones we plan to hit in the year 2021, and we look forward to enabling investors to join us in our mission to set new standards in supply chains around the globe.”