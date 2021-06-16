 
Mydecine Unveils Artificial Intelligence Drug Discovery Program

Expanded A.I. and machine learning capabilities will accelerate Mydecine’s broader research and development efforts

DENVER, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mydecine Innovations Group (NEO: MYCO) (OTC: MYCOF) (FSE: 0NFA) (“Mydecine” or the “Company”), an emerging biopharma and life sciences company committed to the research, development, and acceptance of alternative nature-sourced medicine for mainstream use, announced the launch of its in-silico drug discovery program in conjunction with researchers at the University of Alberta.

Led by top computer-aided drug development expert, Dr. Khaled Barakat, the program is focused on developing artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML) supported drug screenings, including both the ability to build drugs from the receptor up and assess drugs around the receptors of Mydecine’s choosing. With its broader R&D capacity in drug development up and running, the in-silico program will enable the Company to more rapidly screen hundreds of thousands of new molecules without the need to produce them, allowing Mydecine to focus on the strongest potential therapeutics for its chemical and natural development programs. Mydecine will also be able to more efficiently screen its proprietary library of novel compounds designed by Chief Science Officer Rob Roscow and Advisory Board member, Dr. Denton Hoyer.

“Years of research have shown that the chemical components of psychoactive and non-psychoactive mushrooms can be extremely powerful in a therapeutic setting and yet, there is still so much that we don’t understand about how these molecules can affect biological systems. As the next evolution of drug discovery progresses forward, we strongly believe that this new age will be fully led by artificial intelligence and machine learning,” said Josh Bartch, CEO of Mydecine. “Expanding our R&D efforts with the addition of our cutting-edge AI/ML drug screening program will allow our research teams to take a leading role within the psychedelic community to more efficiently expand our knowledge of these components and their pharmacological value.”

Dr. Barakat, who completed his postdoctoral fellowship under 2020 Nobel Laureate Michael Houghton and is a member of the Li Ka Shing Institute of Virology, has spent his career focused on applying state-of-the-art computational drug discovery tools to discover new antiviral and immune checkpoints in small molecule drugs. Serving as an Assistant Professor of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences at the University of Alberta, Dr. Barakat and his team specialize in understanding the nature and biophysical processes underlying protein-drug interaction, protein-protein interactions, protein-DNA interactions, drug off-target interactions and predicting drug-mediated toxicity.

