Evergold Advances Golden Lion Field Program, Northern B.C., To Early July Drill Start

TORONTO, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evergold Corp. (“ Evergold ” or the “ Company ”) ( TSX-V:EVER, FRA:A2PTHZ ) is pleased to announce that re-opening of the exploration camp is well advanced at its Golden Lion property, located in northern BC’s Toodoggone region, 25 kms north of Benchmark Metal’s Lawyers property. Elements of the geological crew are now on site, and a man-portable reconnaissance drill will arrive on the 22 nd . Geophysical crews will mobe-in on the 25 th , and a large heli-portable drill should be coring by the end of the first week of July. Readers are directed to the Company’s May 11, 2021 news release for further details of exploration plans for both the Golden Lion and Snoball properties, where a minimum combined total of 4,500 metres of drilling split between both properties is planned, targeting the large GL1 Main gold-silver zone at Golden Lion, and the high-grade gold-silver ‘C Zone’ at Snoball.

Evergold Corp. has been assembled by a team with a record of recent success in B.C., namely the establishment of GT Gold Corp. (TSXV: GTT) in 2016 and the discovery in 2017 of both the Saddle South and Saddle North copper-gold deposits, now holding more than 20 million ounces of gold equivalent in all categories, and recently acquired by Newmont Corporation. Evergold combines four 100%-owned properties in prime B.C. geological real estate from well-known geologist C.J. (Charlie) Greig, with the recently optioned Rockland property in Nevada, seasoned management, and a qualified board. The Company’s flagship assets consist of the Snoball property, located in the heart of BC’s famed Golden Triangle, where drilling in 2020 achieved the discovery of a new high-grade, gold-silver system at the highest elevations on Pyramid Peak; the Golden Lion property, located at the north end of B.C.’s Toodoggone region, where drilling in 2020 confirmed the presence of a large-scale epithermal-style gold-silver zone at the GL1 Main prospect; and the past-producing high-grade Rockland gold-silver property in Nevada. All three of these properties host zones of precious metals that the Company believes offer considerable near-term upside.