 
checkAd

KemPharm Issues Letter to Shareholders

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.06.2021, 13:30  |  15   |   |   

CELEBRATION, Fla., June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ: KMPH), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs, today announced that Travis C. Mickle, Ph.D., President and CEO of KemPharm, has issued a Letter to Shareholders in connection with the Company’s 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be held on June 17, 2021.  The letter provides an update on recent events and outlook for the remainder of 2021 and early 2022.

The full text of the letter follows. 

A MESSAGE FROM OUR CHAIRMAN AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Dear Fellow Shareholders:

KemPharm is a company transformed, and I write to you today as excited about our future as I have been since the Company’s founding in 2006. AZSTARYS has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”), and we continue to work closely with our partners at Gurnet Point Capital (“GPC”) and Corium, Inc. (“Corium”) to ready its launch as a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in patients age six years and older. In parallel, we have completed a substantial financial restructuring that removed all debt from our balance sheet and brought in both dilutive and non-dilutive cash to bolster our balance sheet. As of March 31, 2021, we reported a cash balance of $76.0 million, and have since received another $20 million in regulatory milestone payments under the license agreement with an affiliate of GPC (the “License Agreement”).   In conjunction with these transactions, KemPharm has regained its listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market and, as we recently announced, our stock is expected to be added to the Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes effective June 28, 2021, which should serve to further drive investor interest.

In short, we have met or exceeded all of the goals set forth in our 2020 shareholder letter, and, as a result, KemPharm is poised for what has the potential to be a period of sustained growth. I am pleased to share with you all that has been accomplished and what is soon expected.

AZSTARYS – A Differentiated Product Nearing Commercial Launch

The FDA approval of AZSTARYS in March was a watershed moment for KemPharm and an equally important advancement in the treatment of ADHD. The ADHD industry, and specifically the methylphenidate (MPH) space, has seen little innovation in recent years, leaving prescribers and patients desiring new treatment options. In our estimation, the product label for AZSTARYS is potentially best-in-class, with several elements in the label providing clear points of differentiation from other commercially available methylphenidate-based ADHD treatments.

Seite 1 von 5



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

KemPharm Issues Letter to Shareholders CELEBRATION, Fla., June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ: KMPH), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs, today announced that Travis C. Mickle, Ph.D., President and CEO …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ozop Energy OZSC Signs Agreement with Clean Peak Energy
Monument Announces Extension to Movement Control Order in Malaysia
Scorpio Tankers Inc. Announces Convertible Note Exchange and New Issuance
Osisko Hits New Discovery One Kilometre North of Windfall
Bitcoin Well Opens First Calgary Office to Offer Unparalleled ‘White Glove’ Service for ...
AVITA Medical Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Erdene Provides Update on Dark Horse Gold Prospect Exploration Program: Commences Follow-up Drilling
WISeKey’s TrustedNFT Platform to Turn Patents into Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) and Store Them on an ...
Eton Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Approval of Rezipres (Ephedrine Hydrochloride Injection)
Lightbridge Corporation to Join Russell Microcap Index
Titel
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
TECO 2030 to cooperate with Chart Industries on developing marine carbon capture and storage ...
Ozop Energy OZSC Executes Letter of Intent with Real Estate Investment Fund
DTE Energy Company Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain Outstanding ...
ClearPoint Neuro Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
WRAP Demonstrates the BolaWrap for Miami Police Department, City Commissioners, and Mayor
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Philips issues recall notification* to mitigate potential health risks related to the sound ...
Riot Blockchain Announces May Production and Operations Updates (1) 
Titel
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
UPS to Hire 200 in Toledo Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus