KemPharm Issues Letter to Shareholders

CELEBRATION, Fla., June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ: KMPH), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs, today announced that Travis C. Mickle, Ph.D., President and CEO of KemPharm, has issued a Letter to Shareholders in connection with the Company’s 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be held on June 17, 2021. The letter provides an update on recent events and outlook for the remainder of 2021 and early 2022.

A MESSAGE FROM OUR CHAIRMAN AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Dear Fellow Shareholders:

KemPharm is a company transformed, and I write to you today as excited about our future as I have been since the Company’s founding in 2006. AZSTARYS has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”), and we continue to work closely with our partners at Gurnet Point Capital (“GPC”) and Corium, Inc. (“Corium”) to ready its launch as a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in patients age six years and older. In parallel, we have completed a substantial financial restructuring that removed all debt from our balance sheet and brought in both dilutive and non-dilutive cash to bolster our balance sheet. As of March 31, 2021, we reported a cash balance of $76.0 million, and have since received another $20 million in regulatory milestone payments under the license agreement with an affiliate of GPC (the “License Agreement”). In conjunction with these transactions, KemPharm has regained its listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market and, as we recently announced, our stock is expected to be added to the Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes effective June 28, 2021, which should serve to further drive investor interest.

In short, we have met or exceeded all of the goals set forth in our 2020 shareholder letter, and, as a result, KemPharm is poised for what has the potential to be a period of sustained growth. I am pleased to share with you all that has been accomplished and what is soon expected.

AZSTARYS – A Differentiated Product Nearing Commercial Launch

The FDA approval of AZSTARYS in March was a watershed moment for KemPharm and an equally important advancement in the treatment of ADHD. The ADHD industry, and specifically the methylphenidate (MPH) space, has seen little innovation in recent years, leaving prescribers and patients desiring new treatment options. In our estimation, the product label for AZSTARYS is potentially best-in-class, with several elements in the label providing clear points of differentiation from other commercially available methylphenidate-based ADHD treatments.