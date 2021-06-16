Nightfood Issues Shareholder Letter

Tarrytown, NY, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Nightfood, Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF), the better-for-you snack company targeting the $50 billion Americans spend annually on nighttime snacks, today announced it released a letter to shareholders from Sean Folkson, Chief Executive Officer. The full text of the letter follows:

Valued Shareholders,

The first half of 2021 has been a very exciting and eventful time for Nightfood. From our 1,000+ store Walmart launch, our ongoing hotel retail pilot test, tangible category interest from some of the largest food companies in the world, and a recognized growing market appetite, Nightfood is well-positioned to lead the coming category of nighttime nutrition.

In our most recent quarterly earnings call, I outlined how transformational the first few months of this year have been. We have more than doubled our store count, more than doubled our net revenue, made key strategic management appointments, and established a stronger corporate balance sheet.

Since January 1, through restructuring and renegotiation, and our recent capital raise of over $4.5 million, we were able to eliminate approximately $4 million in debt and payables, while also putting more than $1.4 million in cash in the bank. As part of the elimination of 100% of our debt, our largest debtholder exchanged $1.5 million of its remaining debt for equity, which we believe signals further confidence in Nightfood’s ability to attract institutional investor interest.

Our financial highlights included year-to-date net revenue increasing by 19% and year-to-date operating expenses decreasing by 24%. Those Fiscal Q3 successes have yet to capture the Fiscal Q4 Walmart introduction, which began in April 2021. I am proud of what the team has accomplished and look forward to reaching additional significant milestones. We are also thankful for our shareholders embracing the corporate vision that an investment in Nightfood is an investment in creating and leading this new and exciting consumer goods category.

I mentioned on the recent investor call that we had almost doubled our fiscal 2020 revenue with more than one month remaining in the year. With replenishment orders shipping weekly, we have now surpassed $1 million in gross fiscal year sales for the first time in Nightfood’s history, and we have more than doubled last year’s net revenue. This current quarter’s revenues have been our highest to date, and this current year will also be our highest to date.