 
checkAd

Plus Therapeutics Announces DSMB Approval to Proceed into Eighth Cohort in ReSPECT Glioblastoma Trial

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.06.2021, 13:30  |  10   |   |   

AUSTIN, Texas, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSTV) (the “Company”), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing novel, targeted therapies for rare and difficult to treat cancers, today announced that the Data and Safety Monitoring Board recommended the Company proceed to the eighth cohort of the Phase 1 dose escalation ReSPECT trial, which is evaluating the Company’s lead investigational drug, Rhenium NanoLiposome (RNL), in patients with recurrent glioblastoma (GBM).

“We are pleased with the favorable safety profile observed thus far with RNL in recurrent GBM,” said Marc Hedrick, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Plus Therapeutics. “Moving to cohort eight will allow us to continue to push the envelope in terms of addressable tumor size and maximum radiation dose delivered.”

Twenty-one patients with recurrent GBM have been treated in the ReSPECT trial across seven cohorts to date. In these patients, RNL has had no dose-limiting toxicities observed with absorbed radiation doses of up to 740 Gray per tumor.

The eighth cohort of the ReSPECT trial will implement a 40% increase in total radioactivity. The planned infused dose will be 31.2 millicuries in a volume of 12.3 milliliters (increased from 22.3 millicuries and 8.8 milliliters, respectively, used in cohort seven). The planned maximum flow rate will not change.

RNL is under investigation as a potentially safe, effective and convenient way to deliver a very high dose of radiation, possibly over 20 times greater than traditional external beam radiation therapy. This trial is supported by the U.S. National Institutes of Health/National Cancer Institute at three trial sites in the U.S., including UT Health Science Center San Antonio, UT Southwestern Medical Center and UT MD Anderson Cancer Center Houston.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted both Orphan Drug designation and Fast Track designation to RNL for the treatment of patients with GBM. Additional details about the ReSPECT trial are available at clinicaltrials.gov (NCT01906385).

The latest corporate information can be found on the Company’s Investor Relations page at ir.plustherapeutics.com/presentations.

About Plus Therapeutics, Inc.

Plus Therapeutics is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company whose radiotherapeutic portfolio is concentrated on nanoliposome-encapsulated radionuclides for several cancer targets. Central to the Company’s drug development is a unique nanotechnology platform designed to reformulate, deliver and commercialize multiple drugs targeting rare cancers and other diseases. The platform is designed to facilitate new delivery approaches and/or formulations of safe and effective, injectable drugs, potentially enhancing the safety, efficacy and convenience for patients and healthcare providers. More information may be found at PlusTherapeutics.com and ReSPECT-Trials.com.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Plus Therapeutics Announces DSMB Approval to Proceed into Eighth Cohort in ReSPECT Glioblastoma Trial AUSTIN, Texas, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSTV) (the “Company”), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing novel, targeted therapies for rare and difficult to treat cancers, today announced that the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ozop Energy OZSC Signs Agreement with Clean Peak Energy
Monument Announces Extension to Movement Control Order in Malaysia
Scorpio Tankers Inc. Announces Convertible Note Exchange and New Issuance
Osisko Hits New Discovery One Kilometre North of Windfall
Bitcoin Well Opens First Calgary Office to Offer Unparalleled ‘White Glove’ Service for ...
AVITA Medical Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Erdene Provides Update on Dark Horse Gold Prospect Exploration Program: Commences Follow-up Drilling
WISeKey’s TrustedNFT Platform to Turn Patents into Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) and Store Them on an ...
Eton Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Approval of Rezipres (Ephedrine Hydrochloride Injection)
Lightbridge Corporation to Join Russell Microcap Index
Titel
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
TECO 2030 to cooperate with Chart Industries on developing marine carbon capture and storage ...
Ozop Energy OZSC Executes Letter of Intent with Real Estate Investment Fund
DTE Energy Company Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain Outstanding ...
ClearPoint Neuro Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
WRAP Demonstrates the BolaWrap for Miami Police Department, City Commissioners, and Mayor
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Philips issues recall notification* to mitigate potential health risks related to the sound ...
Riot Blockchain Announces May Production and Operations Updates (1) 
Titel
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
UPS to Hire 200 in Toledo Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus