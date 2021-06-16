 
Marathon Gold Announces Voting Results of Annual General Meeting

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.06.2021, 13:30  |  28   |   |   

TORONTO, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marathon Gold Corporation (“Marathon” or the “Company”; TSX: MOZ) is pleased to announce the voting results at its Annual General Meeting of shareholders (“the Meeting”) held yesterday, June 15, 2021, and the appointment of Marco Galego to the role of Vice President, Finance & Controller.

The Company’s shareholders voted in favour of all matters brought before the Meeting. All the director nominees set out in the Management Information Circular dated April 30, 2021 were elected as directors, to serve until the next meeting of shareholders of the Company. Details of voting are as follows:

  Votes
FOR 		% of Votes
cast FOR 		Votes
WITHELD 		% of Votes
cast WITHELD
George D. Faught 91,355,132 95.31% 4,494,616 4.69%
Douglas H. Bache 91,295,618 95.27% 4,534,130 4.73%
Cathy M. Bennett 91,628,604 95.62% 4,201,144 4.38%
James K. Gowans 90,534,362 94.47% 5,295,386 5.53%
Julian B. Kemp 91,479,375 95.46% 4,350,373 4.54%
Matthew L. Manson 87,492,766 91.30% 8,336,982 8.70%
Joseph G. Spiteri 91,233,112 95.20% 4,596,636 4.80%
Janice A. Stairs 89,031,365 92.91% 6,798,383 7.09%


The Company’s shareholders also approved the following resolution: Appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as its auditors:

  Votes
FOR 		% of Votes
cast FOR 		Votes
WITHELD/
AGAINST 		% of Votes
cast WITHELD/
AGAINST
Appointment of Auditors 102,290,108 99.98% 17,419 0.02%

The results of voting will be filed at www.sedar.com.

Marathon has appointed Mr. Marco Galego as Vice President, Finance & Controller, effective June 15, 2021.

Mr. Galego is a Chartered Professional Accountant with significant experience in accounting, financial planning and treasury management. Mr. Galego started with Marathon in January 2020 in the role of Director, Controller & Treasurer and has been a key contributor to the Company’s success since that time. Prior to joining the Company he held progressively more senior roles in the accounting and finance departments of various mining companies, including Golden Star Resources Ltd. and Lundin Mining Corporation. Mr. Galego holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from Wilfred Laurier University and is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Ontario.

Seite 1 von 4



Disclaimer

