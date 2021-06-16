 
Paratek Pharmaceuticals Announces Initiation of Phase 2b Study in Nontuberculous Mycobacterial (NTM) Pulmonary Disease Caused by Mycobacterium abscessus Complex (MABc) with NUZYRA (omadacycline)

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.06.2021, 13:30  |  10   |   |   

-- U.S.-Based Sites Ready to Begin Enrolling Patients, Placebo-Controlled Study Evaluating NUZYRA Efficacy at 12 Weeks of Treatment

-- Potential $1.0 Billion Addressable Market Opportunity in the U.S. Based on Company Estimates

-- Paratek Hosting Investor Webinar with Corporate Updates and Key Opinion Leader and Patient Advocate Presentations on NTM abscessus today, June 16, 2021 at 10:00am ET

-- Company Providing Update on the Expected Timing of the Second Procurement under the BARDA Project BioShield Agreement

BOSTON, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRTK), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government and military use, today announced the initiation of clinical trial sites for the Company’s Phase 2b study exploring the potential utility of NUZYRA (omadacycline) as a treatment for Nontuberculous Mycobacterial (NTM) Pulmonary Disease caused by Mycobacterium abscessus complex (MABc).

Pulmonary infections caused by MABc, an orphan disease with no FDA-approved antibiotic therapies, affects approximately 11,500 patients in the U.S. Patients with pulmonary disease caused by M. abscessus have a myriad of symptoms including severe fatigue, fever, cough and shortness of breath. The standard of care typically involves a combination of multiple antibiotics, which can often be life-long in duration and complicated by long-term tolerability challenges and multiple adverse events.

“Physicians have continued to highlight the clinical unmet need for an efficacious and well-tolerated oral antibiotic to treat infections caused by M. abscessus. With its once-daily, oral, broad-spectrum profile, NUZYRA has significant potential to address important unmet medical needs in the treatment of M. abscessus pulmonary disease, which represents an important life-cycle opportunity for NUZYRA,” said Randy Brenner, Chief Development and Regulatory Officer of Paratek. “We are excited to begin this Phase 2b study, which we believe will build upon the expanding and compelling real-world data seen to date examining the potential efficacy of NUZYRA in M. abscessus pulmonary disease.”

