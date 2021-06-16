 
AppHarvest completes deal with Rabo AgriFinance to fuel expansion of high-tech indoor farm network

Company secures $75 million credit facility via flagship Morehead farm mortgage following announcement it expects to have five farms operating by end of 2022

MOREHEAD, Ky., June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ: APPH, APPHW), a leading AgTech company, public benefit corporation and Certified B Corp focused on delivering fresh fruits and vegetables more sustainably using up to 90% less water than open-field agriculture and only rainwater, today announced it has completed a deal with Rabo AgriFinance, a subsidiary of Rabobank, to secure $75 million to fuel expansion of its rapidly growing network of high-tech controlled environment agriculture (CEA) facilities in Central Appalachia.

Under the credit facility, AppHarvest has entered into a 60% loan-to-value mortgage at an anticipated fixed rate of between 4 to 5% for 10 years with amortization of debt over 20 years for its flagship farm in Morehead, Ky., which began its first shipments of produce in January of this year. The first farm is expected to be capable of producing more than 40 million pounds of tomatoes annually and currently is serving some of the top national grocery store chains and food service outlets such as Kroger and Wendy’s.

AppHarvest has announced that its development plan calls for a network of 12 high-tech farms by the end of 2025. The company expects to expand production next year to include leafy greens and strawberries.

“The market is showing significant interest in the AppHarvest business model that’s driven by environment, governance and sustainability (ESG) principles to build a climate-resilient food system with more predictable yield and quality. This credit facility represents a new milestone in terms of our funding and demonstrates that we are capable of securing attractive non-dilutive financing for the network of 12 high-tech indoor farms we’re working to develop by the end of 2025,” said AppHarvest Founder and CEO Jonathan Webb.

AppHarvest reported its first quarterly performance on May 17 announcing that net sales for the first quarter of 2021 was in line with guidance and reiterated that the company remained on track for its long-term guidance. The company has two high-tech farms under construction—one in Berea, Ky. designed to grow leafy greens, and another in Richmond, Ky. planned for tomatoes. As announced on May 17, two more projects also are expected to begin construction this year.

