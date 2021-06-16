CloudMD Appoints Karen Adams as President and Provides Update on Oncidium Acquisition

Karen Adams is appointed President of the Company to deliver on growth strategy and operational effectiveness



Dr. Amit Mathur is appointed to newly created leadership role, President, US Operations, to focus on expansion into the United States

Oncidium acquires an organization specializing in independent medical evaluations and health-related services

Strategic tuck-in adds $17 million to Oncidium’s revenue run rate

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (TSXV: DOC, OTCQB: DOCRF, Frankfurt: 6PH) (the “Company” or “CloudMD”), a healthcare technology company revolutionizing the delivery of care, and its Board of Directors is pleased to announce the appointment of Karen Adams as President of the Company effective June 21, 2021. In her new role as President of CloudMD, Karen will deliver on the Company’s growth strategy and operational effectiveness, while leveraging technology to enable access to care. Karen will continue to oversee Employee Health Solutions (“EHS”) as a core component of her expanded portfolio.

The Company’s previous President, Dr. Amit Mathur, will now take on the primary responsibility of delivering CloudMD’s expansion into the United States, a key component of the corporate strategy. Dr. Mathur’s appointment to the newly created leadership role of President, US Operations is effective June 21, 2021.

“Our Company is rapidly growing and I am very proud of the entire team on its ability to continue executing and delivering on our growth strategy. The increasingly complex landscape of the public and private healthcare sector supports our mission of building one, connected healthcare ecosystem through navigation, coordination and seamless delivery of services that addresses all points of a patient’s care,” explained Dr. Essam Hamza, Chief Executive Officer of CloudMD. “Karen has an impressive track record of developing talent, driving innovation and delivering financial performance both within CloudMD and across multiple health and wellness industry sectors. Dr. Amit Mathur is a valuable member of our senior management team and I am excited for him to have a more focused role of leading our expansion in the US and developing a scalable organization.” He concluded, "I look forward to working with both Karen and Amit in their new roles and the rest of our senior management team as we continue to strengthen our rapid but disciplined growth."