Deluxe to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

Deluxe (NYSE: DLX), a Trusted Payments and Business Technology company, announced today that Barry McCarthy, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at Sidoti’s Virtual Investor Conference on Wednesday, June 23 at 11:30 am ET.

Interested parties can listen to a replay of each of these events via webcasts immediately following the conferences at www.deluxe.com/investor.

About Deluxe Corporation

Deluxe, a Trusted Payments and Business Technology company, helping businesses pay, get paid, optimize and grow. For more than 100 years, Deluxe has championed businesses so communities thrive at all stages of their lifecycle, from start-up to maturity. Our powerful solutions support millions of small businesses, thousands of financial institutions and hundreds of the world’s most valuable brands. The company operates at significant scale, processing more than $2.8 trillion in annual payment volume. To learn how we can help your business, visit us at www.deluxe.com, www.facebook.com/deluxecorp, www.linkedin.com/company/deluxe, or www.twitter.com/deluxe.

