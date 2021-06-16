 
checkAd

Drive Shack Inc. Announces Newest Puttery Location in Wynwood, Epicenter of Miami’s Art and Cultural District

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.06.2021, 13:55  |  27   |   |   

Drive Shack Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: DS), a leading owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses, announced today that it will bring Puttery, its newest competitive socializing and entertainment golf experience to Wynwood, an eclectic neighborhood in the core of Miami, Florida. Located approximately two miles from downtown Miami at Wynwood Walk, Puttery will transform nearly 18,000-square-feet at 245 NW 28th Street in the epicenter of Miami’s art and cultural district.

Joining Miami’s vast array of art, dining and entertainment experiences, the Wynwood Puttery location will feature an upscale food and beverage menu – specially curated by its own chefs and craft-spirits specialists. With an adult-focused, modern spin on the classic game of mini-golf, Puttery combines thematic design elements and state-of-the-art auto-scoring technology to create a truly immersive, high-definition guest experience. Anchored by multiple bars and lounges, Puttery will be the first – and natural – choice for going out and having a great time.

“Our Puttery venue was born to exist within a thriving entertainment district like this,” said President and Chief Executive Officer, Hana Khouri. “Full of eclectic restaurants, bars, art and entertainment, Wynwood provides locals and visitors from around the world a variety of options to enjoy the best of what this neighborhood has to offer. We plan to integrate seamlessly within the full Wynwood experience as we further our growth plans for Puttery in 2021 and beyond.”

North of downtown Miami and west of Miami Beach, Wynwood is one of Miami’s buzziest neighborhoods when it comes to nightlife. Non-stop energy and in-the-moment style are the hallmarks of this creative and cultural hub. The centerpiece of the neighborhood is Wynwood Walls, a collection of murals by street artists from around the world that attract thousands to the area every day.

The Miami Wynwood location will bring the total number of new Puttery venues announced to four, including: Dallas, Texas, Charlotte, North Carolina and Washington DC. Drive Shack Inc. plans to open or nearly complete a total of seven new Puttery venues by the end of 2021.

About Drive Shack Inc.

Drive Shack Inc. is a leading owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses.




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Drive Shack Inc. Announces Newest Puttery Location in Wynwood, Epicenter of Miami’s Art and Cultural District Drive Shack Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: DS), a leading owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses, announced today that it will bring Puttery, its newest competitive socializing and entertainment golf experience to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Amcor Sees U.S. Plastics Pact Roadmap Launch as Opportunity to Drive Circular Economy Progress
Moderna and Magenta Partner to Distribute Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine and Updated Variant Booster ...
Gartner Announces Upsizing and Pricing of its $600 Million 3.625% Senior Notes due 2029
Medical Properties Trust to Invest $950 Million in Behavioral Health Platform
Elanco Announces Agreement to Acquire Kindred Biosciences
 Luminar Debuts Blade, a Design Vision for Our Autonomous Future
Prime Healthcare to Implement American Red Cross Resuscitation Suite, an Innovative Program Aimed ...
DKNG BREAKING INVESTOR ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages DraftKings Inc. Investors With Losses Exceeding $100K to Inquire About ...
Carbios Awarded as Technology Pioneer by World Economic Forum
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Vertex Announces Primary Endpoint Achieved in Phase 2 Study of VX-864 in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin ...
OCUGEN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ocugen, Inc. on Behalf of Ocugen Stockholders and ...
Materialise Announces Proposed Public Offering of 4.0 Million American Depositary Shares (ADSs)
Exelon Foundation and Exelon Corp. Name Selected Startups in Second Round of Climate Change ...
Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of Almonty Industries Inc. Report of Voting Results
Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels