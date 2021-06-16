Drive Shack Inc. Announces Newest Puttery Location in Wynwood, Epicenter of Miami’s Art and Cultural District

Joining Miami’s vast array of art, dining and entertainment experiences, the Wynwood Puttery location will feature an upscale food and beverage menu – specially curated by its own chefs and craft-spirits specialists. With an adult-focused, modern spin on the classic game of mini-golf, Puttery combines thematic design elements and state-of-the-art auto-scoring technology to create a truly immersive, high-definition guest experience. Anchored by multiple bars and lounges, Puttery will be the first – and natural – choice for going out and having a great time.

Drive Shack Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: DS), a leading owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses, announced today that it will bring Puttery, its newest competitive socializing and entertainment golf experience to Wynwood, an eclectic neighborhood in the core of Miami, Florida. Located approximately two miles from downtown Miami at Wynwood Walk, Puttery will transform nearly 18,000-square-feet at 245 NW 28 th Street in the epicenter of Miami’s art and cultural district.

“Our Puttery venue was born to exist within a thriving entertainment district like this,” said President and Chief Executive Officer, Hana Khouri. “Full of eclectic restaurants, bars, art and entertainment, Wynwood provides locals and visitors from around the world a variety of options to enjoy the best of what this neighborhood has to offer. We plan to integrate seamlessly within the full Wynwood experience as we further our growth plans for Puttery in 2021 and beyond.”

North of downtown Miami and west of Miami Beach, Wynwood is one of Miami’s buzziest neighborhoods when it comes to nightlife. Non-stop energy and in-the-moment style are the hallmarks of this creative and cultural hub. The centerpiece of the neighborhood is Wynwood Walls, a collection of murals by street artists from around the world that attract thousands to the area every day.

The Miami Wynwood location will bring the total number of new Puttery venues announced to four, including: Dallas, Texas, Charlotte, North Carolina and Washington DC. Drive Shack Inc. plans to open or nearly complete a total of seven new Puttery venues by the end of 2021.

About Drive Shack Inc.

Drive Shack Inc. is a leading owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses.

