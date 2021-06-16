Can-Fite Receives Notice of Patent Allowance in China for NASH Treatment

Can-Fite expects to commence a Phase IIb study for its liver drug candidate Namodenoson in the treatment of NASH in Q3 2021 based on a successfully concluded Phase IIa study in which Namodenoson was shown to reduce liver fat content and inhibit fibrosis.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd . (NYSE American: CANF) (TASE:CFBI), a biotechnology company advancing a pipeline of proprietary small molecule drugs that address inflammatory, cancer and liver diseases, today announced the Chinese National Intellectual Property Administration has issued a Notice of Allowance for its patent titled “An A3 Adenosine Receptor Ligand For Use In Treating Ectopic Fat Accumulation”. This patent addresses the use of the A3 Adenosine Receptor (A3AR) ligand, the target receptor for Can-Fite’s drug platform technology, to reduce liver fat particularly in patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

Namodenoson has been out licensed for the treatment of NASH in China and is part of a deal worth up to $74.5 million in milestone payments plus double-digit royalties. The treatment market for NASH in China is projected to reach $6.4 billion by 2027 driven by increasing rates of obesity, metabolic syndrome, and diabetes.

“As we prepare to commence enrollment next quarter for our Phase IIb study of Namodenoson in the treatment of NASH, we are very pleased to build our patent estate around our technology in this high-value indication. This latest NASH patent adds to those already issued in the U.S., Europe, and South Korea,” stated Can-Fite CEO Dr. Pnina Fishman.

About Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE American: CANF) (TASE: CFBI) is an advanced clinical stage drug development Company with a platform technology that is designed to address multi-billion dollar markets in the treatment of cancer, liver, inflammatory disease and COVID-19. The Company's lead drug candidate, Piclidenoson, is currently in a Phase III trial for psoriasis and a Phase II study in the treatment of moderate COVID-19. Can-Fite's liver drug, Namodenoson, is headed into a Phase III trial for hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), the most common form of liver cancer, and a Phase IIb trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). Namodenoson has been granted Orphan Drug Designation in the U.S. and Europe and Fast Track Designation as a second line treatment for HCC by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Namodenoson has also shown proof of concept to potentially treat other cancers including colon, prostate, and melanoma. CF602, the Company's third drug candidate, has shown efficacy in the treatment of erectile dysfunction. These drugs have an excellent safety profile with experience in over 1,500 patients in clinical studies to date. For more information please visit: www.can-fite.com.