Adagene Announces Inclusion in FTSE Russell Indexes

SAN FRANCISCO and SUZHOU, China, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Adagene Inc. (“Adagene”) (Nasdaq: ADAG), a platform-driven, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to transforming the discovery and development of novel antibody-based immunotherapies, today announced that it will be added to the FTSE Global Equity Index Series (“GEIS”), including the FTSE Global Total Cap Index and FTSE Emerging Total Cap Index, effective June 21, 2021.

“We believe that inclusion in the FTSE Russell indexes will meaningfully increase our visibility to the investment community and reflects the market's acceptance of Adagene Inc. as a publicly traded company,” said Peter Luo, Ph.D., Co-founder, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Adagene. “Driven by our proprietary NEObody, SAFEbody and POWERbody platforms, we look forward to continuing the design and development of novel antibodies that address unmet medical needs.”

FTSE Russell indexes are widely used by global institutional investors to benchmark their investment performance and create investment funds, ETFs, structured products and index-based derivatives.

About FTSE Russell
FTSE Russell is a leading global provider of benchmarks, analytics and data solutions with multi-asset capabilities, offering a precise view of the markets relevant to any investment process. FTSE Russell calculates thousands of indexes that measure and benchmark markets and asset classes in more than 70 countries, covering 98% of the investable market globally. For over 30 years, leading asset owners, asset managers, ETF providers and investment banks have chosen FTSE Russell indexes to benchmark their investment performance and create investment funds, ETFs, structured products and index-based derivatives. FTSE Russell is wholly owned by London Stock Exchange Group.

About Adagene
Adagene Inc. (Nasdaq: ADAG) is a platform-driven, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to transforming the discovery and development of novel antibody-based cancer immunotherapies. Adagene combines computational biology and artificial intelligence to design novel antibodies that address unmet patient needs. Powered by its proprietary DPL platform, composed of NEObody, SAFEbody, and POWERbody technologies, Adagene’s highly differentiated pipeline features novel immunotherapy programs. Adagene has forged strategic collaborations with reputable global partners that leverage its technology in multiple approaches at the vanguard of science.

For more information, please visit: https://investor.adagene.com.

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Investors Contact:
Raymond Tam
Adagene
86-512-8777-3626
ir@adagene.com

Bruce Mackle
LifeSci Advisors
646-889-1200
bmackle@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Contact:
Annie Starr
6 Degrees
973-768-2170
astarr@6degreespr.com





