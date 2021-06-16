 
DigiFlynt takes IronCAP Technology to GCC Countries and the West African Region

Autor: Accesswire
TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2021 / 01 Communique Laboratory Inc. (TSXV:ONE)(OTCQB:OONEF) (the 'Company') one of the first-to-market, enterprise level cybersecurity providers for the quantum computing era, is pleased to announce that its partner, DigiFlynt Tech Ltd., will be integrating our IronCAP™ engine to their Tax Platform (COTS Product) that they are building for the government of West Africa and it will be the World's First Quantum-Safe Tax Platform.

DigiFlynt is committed in achieving milestones with IronCAP™ by assigning an elite team to focus on selling and marketing the IronCAP™ technology by showcasing its solutions at the Dubai Expo, which runs from 1st October 2021 to 31st March 2022 as well as selling the IronCAP™ technology to West Africa and GCC countries (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman) as the world witnesses a growing concern in cybersecurity.

Andrew Cheung, CEO of 01 Communique, said, "We are thrilled to see that our partners are committed to the IronCAP™ technology and are confident that it will protect our customers' data against existing cyber threats and safeguard against future quantum computer attacks. The race for quantum supremacy has intensified concerns over cybersecurity, hence all network infrastructure and communications should upgrade to quantum-safe encryption now."

Feroz Khan, CEO of DigiFlynt, said, "We are pleased to announce our strategic partnership, combining our digital and next-gen emerging tech services with the IronCAP™ technology to deliver world class enterprise level quantum-safe computing solutions. With cybersecurity playing an increasingly critical role in every aspect of business, companies need to safeguard their data against cyber threats to remain competitive. With this partnership we are committed to offer strong support for our clients in GCC countries and the West African region.

About IronCAPand IronCAP X™:

IronCAP™ is at the forefront of the cyber security market and is designed to protect our customers from cyber-attacks. IronCAP's patent-pending cryptographic system is designed to protect users and enterprises against the ever-evolving illegitimate and malicious means of gaining access to their data today as well as in the future with the introduction of powerful quantum computers. Based on improved Goppa code-based encryption it is designed to be faster and more secure than current standards. It operates on conventional computer systems, so users are protected today while being secure enough to safeguard against future attacks from the world of quantum computers. An IronCAP™ API is available which allows vendors of a wide variety of vertical applications to easily transform their products to ensure their customers are safe from cyber-attacks today and from quantum computers in the future.

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.06.21
01 Communique Provides Quarterly Update on Business Developments and Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
03.06.21
01 Communique to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and host Conference Call on Thursday, June 10, 2021
26.05.21
01 Communique Partners With ixFintech and Polydigi Tech To Augment ixWallet Against Mounting Cyber Security Risks