Gold Terra Announces Annual General and Special Meeting Results

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2021 / Gold Terra Resource Corp. (TSXV:YGT)(FSE:TX0)(OTCQX:YGTFF) ("Gold Terra" or the "Company") announces that all matters submitted to the shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's Notice of Meeting and Information Circular which were mailed to shareholders in connection with the meeting were approved at the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting held in Vancouver, BC, on June 15, 2021.

The shareholders elected Gerald Panneton (Executive Chair), David Suda, Laurie Gaborit, Elif Lévesque, Stuart Rogers, Louis Dionne and Hellen Siwanowicz as directors of the Company for the forthcoming year.

Shareholders approved the Company's 10% rolling stock option plan and the reappointment of Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton Labonte LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year with their remuneration to be fixed by the board of directors.

Visit our website at www.goldterracorp.com.

For more information, please contact:

David Suda, President and CEO
Phone: 604-928-3101 I Toll-Free: 1-855-737-2684
dsuda@Goldterracorp.com

Mara Strazdins, Manager of Investor Relations
Phone: 1-778-897-1590 | 604-689-1749 ext 102
Strazdins@goldterracorp.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Gold Terra Resource Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/651876/Gold-Terra-Announces-Annual-General- ...

Wertpapier


