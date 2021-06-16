Gold Terra Announces Annual General and Special Meeting Results

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2021 / Gold Terra Resource Corp. (TSXV:YGT)(FSE:TX0)(OTCQX:YGTFF) ("Gold Terra" or the "Company") announces that all matters submitted to the shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's Notice of …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2021 / Gold Terra Resource Corp. (TSXV:YGT)(FSE:TX0)(OTCQX:YGTFF) ("Gold Terra" or the "Company") announces that all matters submitted to the shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's Notice of Meeting and Information Circular which were mailed to shareholders in connection with the meeting were approved at the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting held in Vancouver, BC, on June 15, 2021. The shareholders elected Gerald Panneton (Executive Chair), David Suda, Laurie Gaborit, Elif Lévesque, Stuart Rogers, Louis Dionne and Hellen Siwanowicz as directors of the Company for the forthcoming year.