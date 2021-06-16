EQ Inc. Announces $1.8 Million Agreement with Leading Media Agency Holding Company
TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2021 / EQ Inc. (TSXV:EQ) ("EQ Works" or the "Company"), a leader in using geospatial data and artificial intelligence to drive critical business outcomes for enterprises and their agencies, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a data and media services agreement with one of Canada's largest media agency holding companies. The initial term of the partnership is for 12 months and the budget of approximately $1.8M will consist of fees for platform licensing, data usage, insights, analytics, and execution.
This partnership represents a significant step forward for EQ and its data platform strategy, as it onboards another large media agency to its expanding roster of clients. The addition of one of Canada's most sophisticated agencies, following a rigorous competitive selection process, is a strong signal that brands and their agencies are beginning to more fully appreciate the critical function of a differentiated, data-first approach to driving business outcomes.
"The largest brands rely on their agencies to source technology solutions that drive the best results, and we are thrilled to have been selected by this leading agency" said Geoffrey Rotstein, CEO of EQ Works. "With the largest media and data budgets still being delivered through agency partners, we are excited to be deploying our platform capabilities to drive better performance for their clients. With our strong balance sheet, our proprietary technology, a team of data scientists, data engineers and operations specialists, we are excited with this initial engagement and look forward to working with them to evolve how they drive results for their clients."
EQ's LOCUS platform was selected due to its industry leading volume of geospatial data, its ability to seamlessly integrate and normalize first and third-party datasets, its proprietary algorithms, and its customer delivery team and capabilities. EQ's team will assist the agency throughout the engagement by focusing on:
- enriching the client's 1st party proprietary data and other offline data into actionable online segments;
- providing advanced planning, analytics and predictive modelling;
- driving targeted media buying and generating post campaign analysis; and
- leveraging the LOCUS platform across a number of new verticals including automotive and retail.
As enterprises evolve their understanding of data, and work to leverage their own systems and third-party data to impact business outcomes, LOCUS is perfectly positioned to apply its unique capabilities across industries.
