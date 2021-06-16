EQ Inc. Announces $1.8 Million Agreement with Leading Media Agency Holding Company

LOCUS platform to provide data solutions and insights to leverage online and offline audiencesTORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2021 / EQ Inc. (TSXV:EQ) ("EQ Works" or the "Company"), a leader in using geospatial data and artificial intelligence …

LOCUS platform to provide data solutions and insights to leverage online and offline audiencesTORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2021 / EQ Inc. (TSXV:EQ) ("EQ Works" or the "Company"), a leader in using geospatial data and artificial intelligence …

LOCUS platform to provide data solutions and insights to leverage online and offline audiences TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2021 / EQ Inc. (TSXV:EQ) ("EQ Works" or the "Company"), a leader in using geospatial data and artificial intelligence to drive critical business outcomes for enterprises and their agencies, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a data and media services agreement with one of Canada's largest media agency holding companies. The initial term of the partnership is for 12 months and the budget of approximately $1.8M will consist of fees for platform licensing, data usage, insights, analytics, and execution. This partnership represents a significant step forward for EQ and its data platform strategy, as it onboards another large media agency to its expanding roster of clients. The addition of one of Canada's most sophisticated agencies, following a rigorous competitive selection process, is a strong signal that brands and their agencies are beginning to more fully appreciate the critical function of a differentiated, data-first approach to driving business outcomes.