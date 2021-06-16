Snowline Gold Mobilizes Drill to Einarson Gold Project, Yukon Territory

Drilling to commence at Jupiter zone, a 3-km-long regional-scale structureTargeting source of kilometre-long boulder train grading to 25.2 g/t Au3,000 metres-plus diamond drilling across Eianarson and Rogue projects in 2021VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE …

"We are very excited to begin drilling at Jupiter," said Scott Berdahl, COO and Director of Snowline. "Our first-ever drill programme will build on several campaigns of mineral discovery and target-defining exploration. The broad areal extent, high grade surface samples, and geological similarities to large epizonal gold deposits make Jupiter a very prospective target."

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2021 / SNOWLINE GOLD CORP. (CSE:SGD)(OTC PINK:SNWGF) (the " Company " or " Snowline ") is pleased to announce that it has commenced drill mobilization to the Company's 61,000 hectare Einarson gold project in the Yukon Territory, Canada. Initial drilling will test the newly defined Jupiter zone (formerly "Mars NE"), a 3-kilometre long by up to 500-metre-wide area of anomalous gold-in-soil values accompanied by a prominent float train of mineralized quartz boulders. These boulders commonly assay between 1 and 7 g/t Au, to a maximum of 25.2 g/t Au.

The geological setting and style of mineralization at Jupiter suggest the presence of a shallow orogenic gold system, with possible similarities to Newfound Gold's Queensway project or Kirkland Lake's Fosterville Mine. Geochemical similarities between mineralization at Jupiter and nearby Carlin-style gold deposits suggest mineralization may be genetically related.

2021 Drill Campaign

Early-season technical work by Snowline Gold's team suggests that the gold occurrences at Jupiter are associated with an extensive regional structure. Mineralization has been identified over more than a kilometer, with a mineralized float train stretching 3 km (see Figure 1). A 1,500 metre Phase I diamond drilling program is designed to intersect the mineralization with a series of shallow, 200-300 metre deep holes.

Phase II drilling will build upon the surface exploration and drill results from Jupiter. An additional 1,500 metres is budgeted to test other targets across the Einarson property and on Snowline's nearby Rogue property.

Figure 1 - Planned Phase I drill sites atop exploration geochemistry at Jupiter. At least three source areas have been identified for the mineralization in the float train, and Phase I drilling will test two of these zones. Jupiter is part of a larger structural zone that includes the Mars and Avalanche Creek prospects in the southern part of the Einarson property.