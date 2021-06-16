 
checkAd

Halberd Corporation Successfully Conjugates Metallic Particles and Antibodies Against Alzheimer's Disease-Associated Antigens

Autor: Accesswire
16.06.2021, 14:00  |  47   |   |   

Enables Extracorporeal Eradication of Pathogens from Cerebral Spinal Fluid Via Radio Frequency and/or Laser Emissive EnergyJACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2021 / Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK:HALB) has successfully conjugated, Tau, …

Enables Extracorporeal Eradication of Pathogens from Cerebral Spinal Fluid Via Radio Frequency and/or Laser Emissive Energy

JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2021 / Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK:HALB) has successfully conjugated, Tau, Phosphorylated Tau and Beta Amyloid antibodies with gold-coated iron oxide nanoparticles in a patent-pending process. These three antigens, which are found in Cerebral Spinal Fluid (CSF), are associated with the formation of neurofibrillary tangles concomitant with Alzheimer's Disease. Conjugation of these antibodies with gold-coated iron oxide particles provides the basis for the extracorporeal removal and eradication of these Alzheimer's Disease-associated peptides and proteins from Cerebral Spinal Fluid (CSF) through exposure to tuned radio frequency energy and/or laser emissive energy.

Dr. Shawn Q. Chen and his team at GreenBioAz, an Arizona State University incubator company are spearheading this research.

Dr. Mitchell S. Felder, Halberd's Chief Technical Officer, and a board certified attending Neurologist, stated, "There are numerous medical articles which indicate a correlation between the formation of neurofibrillary tangles and amyloid plaques in the onset and progression of Alzheimer's Disease. Three main constituents identified as leading to neuropathological changes in Alzheimer's Disease are Phosphorylated Tau, Tau, and Beta Amyloid. We believe that if we can eliminate sufficient quantities of these compounds from CSF then we can slow or arrest the development of neurofibrillary tangles and amyloid plaques, and therefore, the progression of Alzheimer's Disease."

William A. Hartman, Halberd's Chairman, President & CEO, commented, "Alzheimer's Disease affects more than six million people in the United States and as many as 40 million people worldwide, and these numbers are only projected to get worse. By 2050, it is estimated that as many as 14 million Americans over the age of 65 could be suffering from some degree of Alzheimer's. We believe that we are uniquely positioned to counter this trend through our patented extracorporeal method of capturing the offending constituents in CSF at the cellular level and safely and efficiently destroying them through exposure to tuned radio waves or alternatively, laser energy. Both such processes are covered by our patented and patent-pending technologies."

Seite 1 von 3
Halberd Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Revoulutionärer Prozess heilt jede Infektionskrankheit
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Halberd Corporation Successfully Conjugates Metallic Particles and Antibodies Against Alzheimer's Disease-Associated Antigens Enables Extracorporeal Eradication of Pathogens from Cerebral Spinal Fluid Via Radio Frequency and/or Laser Emissive EnergyJACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2021 / Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK:HALB) has successfully conjugated, Tau, …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Empower Clinics Provides Bi-Weekly Update on Status of Management Cease Trade Order
Tego Cyber Inc. Announces Beta Test of Its Threat Intelligence Platform by Fortune 500
Molecular Partners Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering of American Depositary Shares in ...
Focus Graphite Inc. Reports Promising Final Results from its Lac Tétépisca, Québec Drilling ...
ReShape Lifesciences Inc. and Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. Announce Anticipated Closing of Merger
ENGlobal Delivers Final Process Module for Hydrogen Plant
Diamcor Increases Revenues to USD $1.2M in First Quarter of New Fiscal Year
Champions Oncology and BGI Americas Announce a Strategic Partnership to Provide Mass Spectrometry ...
Badger Capital Corp. Completes Initial Public Offering as a Capital Pool Company
Hannover House Positions MyFlix as the Next-Generation in Home-Streaming
Titel
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
Nevada Silver Corporation Commences Exploration and Contracts Falcon Drilling Inc. for Drilling at ...
Komo Plant Based Foods Expands Direct to Consumer Sales through Pop-Up and Farmers Markets
RushNet Inc. Cancellation of Proposed Reverse Split
ADAX, The Cardano Based Decentralized Exchange That's Changing The Status Quo.
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
Alfi Engages Miami-Based Fulfillment and Distribution Center to Rollout 10,000 Uber and Lyft ...
Torchlight Declares Special Dividend of New Series A Preferred
Scotch Creek Ventures Inc. Announces Closing on the Macallan and Highlands Lithium Projects in the ...
Komo Plant Based Foods Launches Plant-Based Meal Helpers Product Line with Bolognese Sauce
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
SilverSun Technologies' Subsidiary Receives Avalara Top Partner Award
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Closes Future Home Power Acquisition, Adding $1 Million per Week in ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
SilverSun Technologies' Subsidiary Receives Avalara Top Partner Award
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Closes Future Home Power Acquisition, Adding $1 Million per Week in ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.06.21
Halberd Corporation Undertakes Process Toward the Elimination of Alzheimer’s Disease
07.06.21
Halberd Corporation Creates Two New and Stronger SARS-CoV-2 Neutralizing Antibodies
01.06.21
Halberd Corp. Files Provisional Patent Application Complementing Patented Extracorporeal Radio Frequency/Laser Projects