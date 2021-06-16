Halberd Corporation Successfully Conjugates Metallic Particles and Antibodies Against Alzheimer's Disease-Associated Antigens

Enables Extracorporeal Eradication of Pathogens from Cerebral Spinal Fluid Via Radio Frequency and/or Laser Emissive EnergyJACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2021 / Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK:HALB) has successfully conjugated, Tau, …

JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2021 / Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK:HALB) has successfully conjugated, Tau, Phosphorylated Tau and Beta Amyloid antibodies with gold-coated iron oxide nanoparticles in a patent-pending process. These three antigens, which are found in Cerebral Spinal Fluid (CSF), are associated with the formation of neurofibrillary tangles concomitant with Alzheimer's Disease. Conjugation of these antibodies with gold-coated iron oxide particles provides the basis for the extracorporeal removal and eradication of these Alzheimer's Disease-associated peptides and proteins from Cerebral Spinal Fluid (CSF) through exposure to tuned radio frequency energy and/or laser emissive energy.

Dr. Shawn Q. Chen and his team at GreenBioAz, an Arizona State University incubator company are spearheading this research.

Dr. Mitchell S. Felder, Halberd's Chief Technical Officer, and a board certified attending Neurologist, stated, "There are numerous medical articles which indicate a correlation between the formation of neurofibrillary tangles and amyloid plaques in the onset and progression of Alzheimer's Disease. Three main constituents identified as leading to neuropathological changes in Alzheimer's Disease are Phosphorylated Tau, Tau, and Beta Amyloid. We believe that if we can eliminate sufficient quantities of these compounds from CSF then we can slow or arrest the development of neurofibrillary tangles and amyloid plaques, and therefore, the progression of Alzheimer's Disease."

William A. Hartman, Halberd's Chairman, President & CEO, commented, "Alzheimer's Disease affects more than six million people in the United States and as many as 40 million people worldwide, and these numbers are only projected to get worse. By 2050, it is estimated that as many as 14 million Americans over the age of 65 could be suffering from some degree of Alzheimer's. We believe that we are uniquely positioned to counter this trend through our patented extracorporeal method of capturing the offending constituents in CSF at the cellular level and safely and efficiently destroying them through exposure to tuned radio waves or alternatively, laser energy. Both such processes are covered by our patented and patent-pending technologies."