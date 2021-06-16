Trigon Receives Definitive Approval for Mining Licence to Restart Copper Production at the Kombat Mine, Namibia

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2021 / Trigon Metals Inc. (TSX-V:TM) ("Trigon" or the "Company") announces the renewal of its mining licence for the Kombat Mine ("Kombat" or "the Project"), a copper project comprised of five permits in Namibia. …

The renewal of the licence, issued for a 10-year period, allows for the restart of the Kombat Mine, where open pit mining is planned to commence by the end of 2021.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2021 / Trigon Metals Inc. (TSX-V:TM) ("Trigon" or the "Company") announces the renewal of its mining licence for the Kombat Mine ("Kombat" or "the Project"), a copper project comprised of five permits in Namibia. The Company holds an 80% interest in the Project, located in the Otavi Mountainlands, an area of Namibia particularly known for its high-grade copper deposits.

Jed Richardson, President and CEO of Trigon, stated, "The renewal of our licence at Kombat marks a key milestone as we prepare to commence copper production by the end of the year. With licences in hand, it is full speed ahead to become a revenue generating company, capable of funding further exploration of our significant land holdings in both Namibia and Morocco."

About the Kombat Mine

The Kombat Mine is the flagship copper project of Trigon Metals Inc., with the Company's mining and prospecting licences covering an area in excess of 7,500 ha in the Otavi Mountainlands in Namibia. The Project is comprised of three mining licences, which produced approximately 12.46 million tonnes of copper between 1962 and 2008, at a grade of 2.62%. The other two mining licences are within close proximity to Kombat at Gross Otavi and Harasib, which are believed to be highly prospective for lead and zinc. In addition, the Company also holds an interest in two exclusive prospecting licences which represent a potential strike extension of Kombat.

Trigon Metals Inc.

Trigon is a publicly traded Canadian exploration and development company with its core business focused on copper and silver holdings in mine-friendly African jurisdictions. Currently the company has operations in Namibia and Morocco. In Namibia, the Company holds an 80% interest in five mining permits in the Otavi Mountainlands, an area of Namibia widely recognized for its high-grade copper deposits, where the Company is focused on exploration and re-development of the previously producing Kombat Mine. In Morocco, the Company is the holder of the Silver Hill project, a highly prospective copper and silver exploration project.

Cautionary Notes

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements include statements regarding the extension of the mining licences, the recommencement of mining operations at the Kombat Mine, the Company's ability to obtain adequate financing; the Company's strategies, the Company's abilities to execute such strategies, the Company's expectations for Kombat Mine and the Silver Hill Project and the Company's future plans and objectives. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially because of factors discussed in the management discussion and analysis section of our interim and most recent annual financial statements or other reports and filings with the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable Canadian securities regulations. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, contact:

Jed Richardson

+1 647 749 0001

jed.richardson@trigonmetals.com

Website: www.trigonmetals.com

SOURCE: Trigon Metals, Inc.

Foto: Accesswire

View source version on accesswire.com: