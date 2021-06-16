Franciscan Health Chooses Medallia for a Comprehensive Approach to Improving Care Experiences

“We have selected Medallia to help meet our goal of continuously rethinking, redesigning, and improving the care we deliver to our patients and families,” said Barbara Anderson, senior vice president of operational transformation at Franciscan Alliance, Inc. “Partnering with Medallia, we are taking a data-driven approach to transforming the organization into a culture of continuous improvement. With Medallia, we will be able to get real-time data into the hands of our 18,000 employees across our 14 hospitals so they can address patient needs in the moment, prioritize service recovery, and ensure we are taking care of the well-being of our staff.”

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA), the global leader in customer and employee experience, today announced that Franciscan Health, an integrated healthcare system providing care to patients in Indiana, Illinois and Michigan, has selected Medallia as its experience management platform of choice.

Leveraging Medallia Text Analytics, Conversations, and Customer Experience Profiles, Franciscan can now generate a greater understanding of the needs of their employees, patients, and families to provide more personalized care experiences and better outcomes. Medallia helps Franciscan engage in the moment, via the preferred communication channel of choice, to help resolve patient satisfaction and experience challenges not captured in traditional Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (CAHPS) surveys.

“The Medallia platform helps healthcare providers improve the care and services they deliver to their patients and families,” said Kristi Roe, Head of Healthcare Experience at Medallia. “We are excited to be Franciscan’s strategic partner for patient and employee experience initiatives to help deliver long-term success in a highly competitive market.”

Medallia enables healthcare companies to exceed customer expectations, motivate and engage staff, and innovate to drive brand and customer loyalty. With Medallia, providers, payers, and suppliers can capture feedback, integrate experience data with operational data, and provide actionable insights for everyone, ranging from frontline and support staff to clinicians and executives. To learn more, visit: https://www.medallia.com/solutions/healthcare/.

About Medallia

Medallia (NYSE: MDLA) is the pioneer and market leader in customer, employee, citizen and patient experience. The company’s award-winning SaaS platform, Medallia Experience Cloud, is becoming the experience system of record that makes all other applications customer and employee aware. The platform captures billions of experience signals across interactions including all voice, video, digital, IoT, social media and corporate messaging tools. Medallia uses proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning technology to automatically reveal predictive insights that drive powerful business actions and outcomes. Medallia customers reduce churn, turn detractors into promoters and buyers, create in-the-moment cross-sell and up-sell opportunities and drive revenue-impacting business decisions, providing clear and potent returns on investment. For more information visit www.medallia.com.

