 
checkAd

Franciscan Health Chooses Medallia for a Comprehensive Approach to Improving Care Experiences

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.06.2021, 14:00  |  16   |   |   

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA), the global leader in customer and employee experience, today announced that Franciscan Health, an integrated healthcare system providing care to patients in Indiana, Illinois and Michigan, has selected Medallia as its experience management platform of choice.

“We have selected Medallia to help meet our goal of continuously rethinking, redesigning, and improving the care we deliver to our patients and families,” said Barbara Anderson, senior vice president of operational transformation at Franciscan Alliance, Inc. “Partnering with Medallia, we are taking a data-driven approach to transforming the organization into a culture of continuous improvement. With Medallia, we will be able to get real-time data into the hands of our 18,000 employees across our 14 hospitals so they can address patient needs in the moment, prioritize service recovery, and ensure we are taking care of the well-being of our staff.”

Leveraging Medallia Text Analytics, Conversations, and Customer Experience Profiles, Franciscan can now generate a greater understanding of the needs of their employees, patients, and families to provide more personalized care experiences and better outcomes. Medallia helps Franciscan engage in the moment, via the preferred communication channel of choice, to help resolve patient satisfaction and experience challenges not captured in traditional Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (CAHPS) surveys.

“The Medallia platform helps healthcare providers improve the care and services they deliver to their patients and families,” said Kristi Roe, Head of Healthcare Experience at Medallia. “We are excited to be Franciscan’s strategic partner for patient and employee experience initiatives to help deliver long-term success in a highly competitive market.”

Medallia enables healthcare companies to exceed customer expectations, motivate and engage staff, and innovate to drive brand and customer loyalty. With Medallia, providers, payers, and suppliers can capture feedback, integrate experience data with operational data, and provide actionable insights for everyone, ranging from frontline and support staff to clinicians and executives. To learn more, visit: https://www.medallia.com/solutions/healthcare/.

Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About Medallia

Medallia (NYSE: MDLA) is the pioneer and market leader in customer, employee, citizen and patient experience. The company’s award-winning SaaS platform, Medallia Experience Cloud, is becoming the experience system of record that makes all other applications customer and employee aware. The platform captures billions of experience signals across interactions including all voice, video, digital, IoT, social media and corporate messaging tools. Medallia uses proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning technology to automatically reveal predictive insights that drive powerful business actions and outcomes. Medallia customers reduce churn, turn detractors into promoters and buyers, create in-the-moment cross-sell and up-sell opportunities and drive revenue-impacting business decisions, providing clear and potent returns on investment. For more information visit www.medallia.com.

2021 Medallia, Inc. All rights reserved. Medallia, the Medallia logo, and the names and marks associated with Medallia’s products are trademarks of Medallia. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Medallia Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Franciscan Health Chooses Medallia for a Comprehensive Approach to Improving Care Experiences Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA), the global leader in customer and employee experience, today announced that Franciscan Health, an integrated healthcare system providing care to patients in Indiana, Illinois and Michigan, has selected Medallia as its …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Amcor Sees U.S. Plastics Pact Roadmap Launch as Opportunity to Drive Circular Economy Progress
Moderna and Magenta Partner to Distribute Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine and Updated Variant Booster ...
Gartner Announces Upsizing and Pricing of its $600 Million 3.625% Senior Notes due 2029
Medical Properties Trust to Invest $950 Million in Behavioral Health Platform
Elanco Announces Agreement to Acquire Kindred Biosciences
 Luminar Debuts Blade, a Design Vision for Our Autonomous Future
Prime Healthcare to Implement American Red Cross Resuscitation Suite, an Innovative Program Aimed ...
DKNG BREAKING INVESTOR ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages DraftKings Inc. Investors With Losses Exceeding $100K to Inquire About ...
Carbios Awarded as Technology Pioneer by World Economic Forum
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Vertex Announces Primary Endpoint Achieved in Phase 2 Study of VX-864 in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin ...
OCUGEN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ocugen, Inc. on Behalf of Ocugen Stockholders and ...
Materialise Announces Proposed Public Offering of 4.0 Million American Depositary Shares (ADSs)
Exelon Foundation and Exelon Corp. Name Selected Startups in Second Round of Climate Change ...
Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of Almonty Industries Inc. Report of Voting Results
Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.06.21
Marks & Spencer Selects Medallia and KPMG in the UK to Launch Global Voice of the Customer Programme
08.06.21
Medallia Launches Ambulatory Patient Experience Suite to Deliver Differentiated Experiences
02.06.21
Medallia to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
01.06.21
Medallia Reports Record First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Revenue
25.05.21
Prestige Hotels and Resorts to Optimize Guest Experiences with Medallia Go
19.05.21
Medallia Unveils New Developer and Mid-Market Customer Experience Platforms
18.05.21
Thurgood Marshall College Fund Select Medallia to Help Improve Student and Partner Experience