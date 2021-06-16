 
checkAd

Automotive-Qualified Qspeed Silicon Diodes Feature Lowest Qrr for Efficient, High-Switching-Speed Designs

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.06.2021, 14:00  |  10   |   |   

Power Integrations (Nasdaq: POWI), the leader in high-voltage integrated circuits for energy-efficient power conversion, today announced its 600 V 12 A Qspeed diode, delivering the industry’s lowest reverse recovery charge (Qrr) for a silicon diode. With a Qrr of just 14 nC at 25 °C, it improves efficiency of the PFC stage of on-board chargers and significantly reduces the thermals of the PFC MOSFETs. The AEC-Q101-qualified QH12TZ600Q offers the same low-switching loss performance of a silicon carbide (SiC) device without the disadvantages of moving to more expensive technology.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210616005326/en/

Power Integrations Automotive-Qualified Qspeed Silicon Diodes Feature Lowest Qrr for Efficient, High-Switching-Speed Designs. These 600 V 12 A diodes can replace SiC components in automotive applications. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Power Integrations Automotive-Qualified Qspeed Silicon Diodes Feature Lowest Qrr for Efficient, High-Switching-Speed Designs. These 600 V 12 A diodes can replace SiC components in automotive applications. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Edward Ong, senior product marketing manager at Power Integrations said: “The Qrr of these new Qspeed diodes is half that of the next best ultra-fast silicon diodes, resulting in very high system efficiency. This is particularly important for automotive on-board charger applications that require higher switching frequency to reduce volume and weight, and enables the Qspeed diodes to replace SiC devices.”

The QH12TZ600Q uses merged PiN and Schottky diode technology to achieve high performance. Its smooth reverse recovery current transition characteristics not only increase efficiency, but also reduce EMI and peak reverse voltage stress, eliminating the need for snubbers when used as output rectifiers in on-board chargers. Devices are available in the compact, 2.5 kV isolated TO-220 package which enables direct mounting to metal heat sinking, facilitating excellent thermal performance.

Availability & Resources

The new 600 V 12 A Qspeed diodes are priced at $1.17 in 10,000-piece quantities. For further inquiries contact a Power Integrations sales representative or one of the company’s authorized worldwide distributors: Digikey, Farnell, Mouser, and RS Components.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc. is a leading innovator in semiconductor technologies for high-voltage power conversion. The company’s products are key building blocks in the clean-power ecosystem, enabling the generation of renewable energy as well as the efficient transmission and consumption of power in applications ranging from milliwatts to megawatts. For more information, please visit www.power.com.

Power Integrations Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Automotive-Qualified Qspeed Silicon Diodes Feature Lowest Qrr for Efficient, High-Switching-Speed Designs Power Integrations (Nasdaq: POWI), the leader in high-voltage integrated circuits for energy-efficient power conversion, today announced its 600 V 12 A Qspeed diode, delivering the industry’s lowest reverse recovery charge (Qrr) for a silicon diode. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Amcor Sees U.S. Plastics Pact Roadmap Launch as Opportunity to Drive Circular Economy Progress
Moderna and Magenta Partner to Distribute Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine and Updated Variant Booster ...
Gartner Announces Upsizing and Pricing of its $600 Million 3.625% Senior Notes due 2029
Medical Properties Trust to Invest $950 Million in Behavioral Health Platform
Elanco Announces Agreement to Acquire Kindred Biosciences
 Luminar Debuts Blade, a Design Vision for Our Autonomous Future
Prime Healthcare to Implement American Red Cross Resuscitation Suite, an Innovative Program Aimed ...
DKNG BREAKING INVESTOR ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages DraftKings Inc. Investors With Losses Exceeding $100K to Inquire About ...
Carbios Awarded as Technology Pioneer by World Economic Forum
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Vertex Announces Primary Endpoint Achieved in Phase 2 Study of VX-864 in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin ...
OCUGEN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ocugen, Inc. on Behalf of Ocugen Stockholders and ...
Materialise Announces Proposed Public Offering of 4.0 Million American Depositary Shares (ADSs)
Exelon Foundation and Exelon Corp. Name Selected Startups in Second Round of Climate Change ...
Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of Almonty Industries Inc. Report of Voting Results
Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.06.21
Power Integrations Names Yang Chiah Yee Vice President of Worldwide Sales
04.06.21
Power Integrations Management to Speak at Virtual Investor Conference
24.05.21
Power Integrations Introduces InnoSwitch4-CZ Flyback Switcher ICs for a New Class of Mobile Charging Devices