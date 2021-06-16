 
checkAd

Spirent Continues to Trailblaze Path to 800G Ethernet Ecosystem with Intel Silicon Photonics Project

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.06.2021, 14:00  |  12   |   |   

Spirent Communications plc (LSE:SPT) the leading provider of test, assurance, and analytics solutions for next-generation devices and networks, today announced that Intel Silicon Photonics has completed the successful interoperability validation of its 800G Ethernet optical transceiver using the Spirent 800G Solution. This accomplishment highlights extensive collaboration using Spirent’s latest innovation to emulate real-world networks and user activity that facilitate the market-readiness of 800G products across the entire ecosystem.

The 800G interconnect demonstration was validated with interoperability extending beyond the optical transceiver to include Ethernet switches in 8x100G mode using four 800G modules, exercising 32 x 100G lanes. The demonstration sent traffic from Spirent 800G modules breaking out to 400G ports in two 12.8 Tbps Ethernet switches.

Spirent offers 800G validation solutions for the entire ecosystem, offering interconnect, network equipment manufacturers (NEMs), and hyperscalers multiple options to help implement their 800G solutions. The company helps qualify customers’ equipment so they can determine which supplier will work best with their equipment. For partners, Spirent provides a neutral test solution to validate their vendors.

“800G will be here soon and customers are partnering with Spirent to validate their 800G-capable next-gen devices,” said Abhitesh Kastuar, general manager of Cloud & IP at Spirent Communications. “Our testing provides assurance that Intel Silicon Photonics’ transceivers will meet customer requirements and interoperate successfully, and within error margins.”

While 400G technology is still relatively new, customers are already looking to Spirent for new 800G test solutions to validate high-density, higher power consuming applications, as the ecosystem looks to deliver even faster capabilities that can maximize capacity of existing space-limited physical locations.

For more information about Spirent high-speed Ethernet testing solutions, visit www.spirent.com/HSE

About Spirent

Spirent Communications plc. (LSE: SPT) is the leading global provider of automated test and assurance solutions for networks, cybersecurity, and positioning. The company provides innovative products, services and managed solutions that address the test, assurance and automation challenges of a new generation of technologies, including 5G, SD-WAN, cloud, autonomous vehicles and beyond. From the lab to the real world, Spirent helps companies deliver on their promise to their customers of a new generation of connected devices and technologies. For more information, please visit www.spirent.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Spirent Communications Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Spirent Continues to Trailblaze Path to 800G Ethernet Ecosystem with Intel Silicon Photonics Project Spirent Communications plc (LSE:SPT) the leading provider of test, assurance, and analytics solutions for next-generation devices and networks, today announced that Intel Silicon Photonics has completed the successful interoperability validation of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Amcor Sees U.S. Plastics Pact Roadmap Launch as Opportunity to Drive Circular Economy Progress
Moderna and Magenta Partner to Distribute Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine and Updated Variant Booster ...
Gartner Announces Upsizing and Pricing of its $600 Million 3.625% Senior Notes due 2029
Medical Properties Trust to Invest $950 Million in Behavioral Health Platform
Elanco Announces Agreement to Acquire Kindred Biosciences
 Luminar Debuts Blade, a Design Vision for Our Autonomous Future
Prime Healthcare to Implement American Red Cross Resuscitation Suite, an Innovative Program Aimed ...
DKNG BREAKING INVESTOR ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages DraftKings Inc. Investors With Losses Exceeding $100K to Inquire About ...
Carbios Awarded as Technology Pioneer by World Economic Forum
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Vertex Announces Primary Endpoint Achieved in Phase 2 Study of VX-864 in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin ...
OCUGEN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ocugen, Inc. on Behalf of Ocugen Stockholders and ...
Materialise Announces Proposed Public Offering of 4.0 Million American Depositary Shares (ADSs)
Exelon Foundation and Exelon Corp. Name Selected Startups in Second Round of Climate Change ...
Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of Almonty Industries Inc. Report of Voting Results
Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.05.21
Spirent Federal Systems Supports Department of Defense and Space Force National Security Mission