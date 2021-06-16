Spirent Continues to Trailblaze Path to 800G Ethernet Ecosystem with Intel Silicon Photonics Project

The 800G interconnect demonstration was validated with interoperability extending beyond the optical transceiver to include Ethernet switches in 8x100G mode using four 800G modules, exercising 32 x 100G lanes. The demonstration sent traffic from Spirent 800G modules breaking out to 400G ports in two 12.8 Tbps Ethernet switches.

Spirent Communications plc (LSE:SPT) the leading provider of test, assurance, and analytics solutions for next-generation devices and networks, today announced that Intel Silicon Photonics has completed the successful interoperability validation of its 800G Ethernet optical transceiver using the Spirent 800G Solution. This accomplishment highlights extensive collaboration using Spirent’s latest innovation to emulate real-world networks and user activity that facilitate the market-readiness of 800G products across the entire ecosystem.

Spirent offers 800G validation solutions for the entire ecosystem, offering interconnect, network equipment manufacturers (NEMs), and hyperscalers multiple options to help implement their 800G solutions. The company helps qualify customers’ equipment so they can determine which supplier will work best with their equipment. For partners, Spirent provides a neutral test solution to validate their vendors.

“800G will be here soon and customers are partnering with Spirent to validate their 800G-capable next-gen devices,” said Abhitesh Kastuar, general manager of Cloud & IP at Spirent Communications. “Our testing provides assurance that Intel Silicon Photonics’ transceivers will meet customer requirements and interoperate successfully, and within error margins.”

While 400G technology is still relatively new, customers are already looking to Spirent for new 800G test solutions to validate high-density, higher power consuming applications, as the ecosystem looks to deliver even faster capabilities that can maximize capacity of existing space-limited physical locations.

