 
checkAd

BriaCell Therapeutics Expands Breast Cancer Platform Technology into Prostate, Melanoma, and Lung Cancers

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.06.2021, 14:05  |  82   |   |   

  • BriaCell is expanding its breast cancer platform technology into other cancers including prostate, melanoma, and non-small cell lung cancer.
  • Bria-OTS, an off-the-shelf personalized immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer, remains on track to enter the clinic in 2021.

BERKELEY, Calif. and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX-V: BCT) (“BriaCell” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for advanced breast cancer, announces the advancement of its targeted oncology therapeutics into several novel immunotherapy cell lines: Bria-Pros for prostate cancer, Bria-Mel for melanoma, and Bria-Lung for lung cancer.

BriaCell’s immunotherapy treatment appeared most effective in breast cancer when the patient human leukocyte antigen molecules (HLA-type) matched with the targeted immunotherapy, allowing BriaCell to potentially identify patients most likely to respond to the treatment. The novel approach uses an HLA-typing test - a simple and widely available test. Using its proprietary cell engineering technology, BriaCell is now developing off-the-shelf personalized immunotherapy, utilizing this “HLA-matching” platform technology, for multiple cancer indications:

Bria-Pros: Bria-Pros is an off-the-shelf personalized immunotherapy for prostate cancer. Prostate cancer, aside from non-melanoma skin cancer, is the most common cancer among men in the United States. It is also one of the leading causes of cancer death in men. With over 200,000 new cases diagnosed each year, over 30,000 men died of prostate cancer in 2017. Current treatments for metastatic prostate cancer include immunotherapy, hormone therapy, chemotherapy and targeted treatments. However, none of these treatments are curative. Newer therapies are needed for advanced prostate cancer.

Bria-Mel: Bria-Mel is an off-the-shelf personalized immunotherapy for melanoma. There are over 80,000 cases of melanoma diagnosed each year in the United States and over 8,000 deaths annually. Treatment for advanced melanoma includes immunotherapy, targeted therapy and chemotherapy. There remains a significant opportunity for safe and effective new therapies for melanoma.

Bria-Lung: Bria-Lung is an off-the-shelf personalized immunotherapy for lung cancer. Lung cancer is the third most common cancer in the United States. Over 230,000 cases are diagnosed each year in the United States and over 130,000 people die each year from lung cancer. The most common type of lung cancer is called non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and when it has spread (metastatic), current treatments include targeted therapies, immunotherapy and chemotherapy but treatment is unlikely to cure these cancers. The high number of deaths each year highlights the need for new, effective and safe therapies.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BriaCell Therapeutics Expands Breast Cancer Platform Technology into Prostate, Melanoma, and Lung Cancers BriaCell is expanding its breast cancer platform technology into other cancers including prostate, melanoma, and non-small cell lung cancer.Bria-OTS, an off-the-shelf personalized immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer, remains on track to enter …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ozop Energy OZSC Signs Agreement with Clean Peak Energy
Monument Announces Extension to Movement Control Order in Malaysia
Scorpio Tankers Inc. Announces Convertible Note Exchange and New Issuance
Osisko Hits New Discovery One Kilometre North of Windfall
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Voting Results From Annual Meeting of Holders ...
Ketamine One Closes Previously Announced Acquisition of Integrated Rehab and Performance
Bitcoin Well Opens First Calgary Office to Offer Unparalleled ‘White Glove’ Service for ...
AVITA Medical Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Erdene Provides Update on Dark Horse Gold Prospect Exploration Program: Commences Follow-up Drilling
WISeKey’s TrustedNFT Platform to Turn Patents into Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) and Store Them on an ...
Titel
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
TECO 2030 to cooperate with Chart Industries on developing marine carbon capture and storage ...
Ozop Energy OZSC Executes Letter of Intent with Real Estate Investment Fund
DTE Energy Company Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain Outstanding ...
ClearPoint Neuro Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
WRAP Demonstrates the BolaWrap for Miami Police Department, City Commissioners, and Mayor
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Philips issues recall notification* to mitigate potential health risks related to the sound ...
Riot Blockchain Announces May Production and Operations Updates (1) 
Titel
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
UPS to Hire 200 in Toledo Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus