BriaCell Therapeutics Expands Breast Cancer Platform Technology into Prostate, Melanoma, and Lung Cancers

BriaCell’s immunotherapy treatment appeared most effective in breast cancer when the patient human leukocyte antigen molecules (HLA-type) matched with the targeted immunotherapy, allowing BriaCell to potentially identify patients most likely to respond to the treatment. The novel approach uses an HLA-typing test - a simple and widely available test. Using its proprietary cell engineering technology, BriaCell is now developing off-the-shelf personalized immunotherapy, utilizing this “HLA-matching” platform technology, for multiple cancer indications:

BERKELEY, Calif. and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX-V: BCT) (“BriaCell” or the “Company”) , a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for advanced breast cancer, announces the advancement of its targeted oncology therapeutics into several novel immunotherapy cell lines: Bria-Pros for prostate cancer, Bria-Mel for melanoma, and Bria-Lung for lung cancer.

Bria-Pros: Bria-Pros is an off-the-shelf personalized immunotherapy for prostate cancer. Prostate cancer, aside from non-melanoma skin cancer, is the most common cancer among men in the United States. It is also one of the leading causes of cancer death in men. With over 200,000 new cases diagnosed each year, over 30,000 men died of prostate cancer in 2017. Current treatments for metastatic prostate cancer include immunotherapy, hormone therapy, chemotherapy and targeted treatments. However, none of these treatments are curative. Newer therapies are needed for advanced prostate cancer.

Bria-Mel: Bria-Mel is an off-the-shelf personalized immunotherapy for melanoma. There are over 80,000 cases of melanoma diagnosed each year in the United States and over 8,000 deaths annually. Treatment for advanced melanoma includes immunotherapy, targeted therapy and chemotherapy. There remains a significant opportunity for safe and effective new therapies for melanoma.

Bria-Lung: Bria-Lung is an off-the-shelf personalized immunotherapy for lung cancer. Lung cancer is the third most common cancer in the United States. Over 230,000 cases are diagnosed each year in the United States and over 130,000 people die each year from lung cancer. The most common type of lung cancer is called non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and when it has spread (metastatic), current treatments include targeted therapies, immunotherapy and chemotherapy but treatment is unlikely to cure these cancers. The high number of deaths each year highlights the need for new, effective and safe therapies.