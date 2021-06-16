 
Motus GI Announces First Patients Enrolled in the European Union Feasibility Study of the Pure-Vu System as a New Method for Bowel Cleansing in Patients With a History of Poor Bowel Preparation

16.06.2021, 14:00   

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motus GI Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ: MOTS) ("Motus GI" or the "Company"), a medical technology company providing endoscopy solutions that improve clinical outcomes and enhance the cost-efficiency associated with the diagnosis and management of gastrointestinal conditions, announced today enrollment of the first patients in the European Union (EU) study of the Pure-Vu System, which is evaluating the clinical outcomes in patients with a history of poor bowel preparation using a low volume preparation with limited diet restrictions and the Pure-Vu System.

“We are excited to initiate this study assessing the ability of the Pure-Vu System to help patients that have a history of poor preparation that has caused failed and repeated procedures. If this study is successful, we believe it could lead the way for our Pure-Vu System to change the management of patients who struggle to get an adequately prepped colon due to their age or medical need and historically have been unable to receive a proper examination. This study is the first to target this high need outpatient population, where we believe reducing the dependency on pre-procedural preparation to facilitate a quality exam is critically important,” stated Tim Moran, Chief Executive Officer of Motus GI. “We believe there is a large potential commercial market opportunity for the Pure-Vu System in the EU. According to iData Research Inc., there were approximately six million colonoscopies conducted in the EU during 2019, making it one of our largest addressable markets. We continue to evaluate potential partnership agreements that could best support our success in the EU, while also complementing our commercial activities in the U.S.”

“Advancing this study will allow us to further evaluate the potential for the Pure-Vu System to provide patients that struggle with bowel preparation a better solution than a cycle of repeat procedures with arduous preparation regimes to try and get a quality exam, in order to reduce the patients’ risk of colorectal cancer is an important medical need. Also, I believe getting these patients on a normal schedule, would not only improve their quality of life but also reduce the burden to the healthcare system by avoiding the cycle of early repeat procedures,” commented Peter D. Siersema, MD, PhD, Professor of Endoscopic Gastrointestinal Oncology at the Radboud University Medical Center, Nijmegen, The Netherlands, and Medical Advisor to Motus GI.

