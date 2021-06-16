Radisson announces results of annual general meeting

All items of business, including the re-appointment of Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton as independent auditor of the Company, the renewal of the shareholder rights plan and the election of each director nominee, were approved by a majority of the votes cast at the meeting. A total of 98,435,279 votes were represented in the meeting amounting to 40.07 % of the total outstanding class A share shares as of the record date. All votes were submitted by proxy.

Directors Tabulation of Votes in

Favour submitted by Proxy Tabulation of Votes

Withheld submitted by Proxy Denis Lachance 88,036,279 (89.44%) 10,399,000 (10.56%) Mario Bouchard 97,716,279 (99.27%) 719,000 (0.73%) Réjean Gourde 88,036,279 (89.44%) 10,399,000 (10.56%) Denis Bois 98,230,779 (99.79%) 204,500 (0.21%) Michael Gentile 98,330,779 (99.89%) 104,500 (0.11%)

Grant of stock options

On June 14th, 2021, the Board of Directors awarded a total of 2,380,000 stock options to directors, officers, employees and consultant of the company. Pursuant to the terms of the stock options plan each option grants the holder thereof the right to purchase one class A share at a price of $ 0.28 (as per June 14th, 2021 closing price on the TSX Venture Exchange) until June 14th, 2026. Following the grant of stock options and pursuant to terms of the stock options plan, there are currently 14,195,926 stock options outstanding.

Radisson mining resources Inc.

Radisson is a gold exploration company focused on its 100% owned O’Brien project, located in the Bousquet-Cadillac mining camp along the world-renowned Larder-Lake-Cadillac Break in Abitibi, Quebec. The Bousquet-Cadillac mining camp has produced over 21,000,000 ounces of gold over the last 100 years. The project hosts the former O’Brien Mine, considered to have been the Quebec’s highest-grade gold producer during its production (1,197,147 metric tons at 15.25 g/t Au for 587,121 ounces of gold from 1926 to 1957; Kenneth Williamson 3DGeo-Solution, July 2019). For more information on Radisson, visit our website at www.radissonmining.com or contact: