 
checkAd

Radisson announces results of annual general meeting

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.06.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

ROUYN-NORANDA, Quebec, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec: Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (“Radisson” or the “Company“) (TSX.V: RDS, OTC: RMRDF) is pleased to announce the results of its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") held virtually on June 11, 2021.

AGM Results

All items of business, including the re-appointment of Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton as independent auditor of the Company, the renewal of the shareholder rights plan and the election of each director nominee, were approved by a majority of the votes cast at the meeting. A total of 98,435,279 votes were represented in the meeting amounting to 40.07 % of the total outstanding class A share shares as of the record date. All votes were submitted by proxy.

Directors Tabulation of Votes in
Favour submitted by Proxy 		Tabulation of Votes
Withheld submitted by Proxy
Denis Lachance 88,036,279 (89.44%) 10,399,000 (10.56%)
Mario Bouchard 97,716,279 (99.27%) 719,000 (0.73%)
Réjean Gourde 88,036,279 (89.44%) 10,399,000 (10.56%)
Denis Bois 98,230,779 (99.79%) 204,500 (0.21%)
Michael Gentile 98,330,779 (99.89%) 104,500 (0.11%)

Grant of stock options

On June 14th, 2021, the Board of Directors awarded a total of 2,380,000 stock options to directors, officers, employees and consultant of the company. Pursuant to the terms of the stock options plan each option grants the holder thereof the right to purchase one class A share at a price of $ 0.28 (as per June 14th, 2021 closing price on the TSX Venture Exchange) until June 14th, 2026. Following the grant of stock options and pursuant to terms of the stock options plan, there are currently 14,195,926 stock options outstanding.

Radisson mining resources Inc.

Radisson is a gold exploration company focused on its 100% owned O’Brien project, located in the Bousquet-Cadillac mining camp along the world-renowned Larder-Lake-Cadillac Break in Abitibi, Quebec. The Bousquet-Cadillac mining camp has produced over 21,000,000 ounces of gold over the last 100 years. The project hosts the former O’Brien Mine, considered to have been the Quebec’s highest-grade gold producer during its production (1,197,147 metric tons at 15.25 g/t Au for 587,121 ounces of gold from 1926 to 1957; Kenneth Williamson 3DGeo-Solution, July 2019). For more information on Radisson, visit our website at www.radissonmining.com or contact:

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Radisson announces results of annual general meeting ROUYN-NORANDA, Quebec, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec: Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (“Radisson” or the “Company“) (TSX.V: RDS, OTC: RMRDF) is pleased to announce the results of its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ozop Energy OZSC Signs Agreement with Clean Peak Energy
Monument Announces Extension to Movement Control Order in Malaysia
Scorpio Tankers Inc. Announces Convertible Note Exchange and New Issuance
Osisko Hits New Discovery One Kilometre North of Windfall
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Voting Results From Annual Meeting of Holders ...
Ketamine One Closes Previously Announced Acquisition of Integrated Rehab and Performance
Bitcoin Well Opens First Calgary Office to Offer Unparalleled ‘White Glove’ Service for ...
AVITA Medical Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Erdene Provides Update on Dark Horse Gold Prospect Exploration Program: Commences Follow-up Drilling
WISeKey’s TrustedNFT Platform to Turn Patents into Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) and Store Them on an ...
Titel
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
TECO 2030 to cooperate with Chart Industries on developing marine carbon capture and storage ...
Ozop Energy OZSC Executes Letter of Intent with Real Estate Investment Fund
DTE Energy Company Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain Outstanding ...
ClearPoint Neuro Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
WRAP Demonstrates the BolaWrap for Miami Police Department, City Commissioners, and Mayor
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Philips issues recall notification* to mitigate potential health risks related to the sound ...
Riot Blockchain Announces May Production and Operations Updates (1) 
Titel
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
UPS to Hire 200 in Toledo Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus