The event was organized by Lior Lurye, the pre-eminent consulting CEO at Lior Lurye Computer Applications Ltd., an industry leader in Call Center solutions in Israel for over 20 years. Lior Lurye has worked with the largest and most recognized companies in the Israeli market, specializing in the industry intersection between call center operations, services, and technology.

Claymont, Delaware, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Golden Star Enterprises Ltd., (OTCPink: GSPT) is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Enigmai Ltd., was featured at Live Webinar: “Efficiency Tools for Call Centers”, earlier this spring in Israel. This prestigious live event, which was attended by some of Israel’s largest call centers, provided the perfect venue for Enigmai to showcase its innovative Workforce Management (WFM) solution to a wide range of participants.

As a featured presenter, Enigmai highlighted its proprietary Workforce Management platform geared specifically to call centers. The Enigmai software solution turns call center scheduling and operations into an easy-to-accomplish click of a button to manage everything from scheduling shifts and breaks to allowing employees to request time off and scheduling changes. Enigmai helps their Israeli clients streamline their operations and scheduling issues with an all-in-one solution that is completely web-based, feature-rich, and can easily integrate with all in-house software systems.

Mrs. Eital Muskal, VP of Strategy and Business Development for Enigmai, commented, “Everyone at Enigmai is excited about the spotlight we received at the Live Webinar. Having such positive feedback from our peers acknowledges that Enigmai is offering a product and service that exceeds our customers’ expectations and fully addresses their WFM software needs. Our success at the webinar resulted in several connections that we look forward to exploring in the near future.”

Attendee feedback confirmed that Enigmai’s presentation was positively received by participants, and the post-presentation Q&A sessions led to substantive questions and in-depth interest in its WFM solution from various participants. With plenty of questions about the product, Mrs. Muskal added, “We look forward to pursuing all new customer opportunities resulting from the webinar.”

Mr. Eliav Kling, CEO of Golden Star Enterprises, continued, “I am pleased to hear Enigmai’s introduction to its unique WFM software solutions was met with resounding success at the Live event. The Enigmai team continues to push forward, targeting significant gains in the Workforce Management arena. All of us at Golden Star couldn’t be happier with the outcome of the webinar. Client feedback, and now prospective customer input, continue to support the Company’s belief that it has an outstanding platform, supported by an outstanding team that we feel are poised to make waves in the call center industry.”