VistaGen Therapeutics Set to Join the Russell 2000 Index

"Inclusion in the Russell 2000 Index, which is one of the most cited performance benchmarks for small-cap companies, is another important milestone for VistaGen and an achievement we expect will increase overall awareness and exposure of our company within the investment community,” stated Shawn K. Singh, Chief Executive Officer of VistaGen. “Our late-stage anxiety and depression programs have exciting potential to change lives. We look forward to introducing our company to a wider investor audience as we continue to execute on noteworthy milestones during the second half of the year and beyond.”

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc . (NASDAQ: VTGN), a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing a new generation of medicines with the potential to go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced the Company will be added to the Russell 2000 Index at the conclusion of the 2021 Russell Indexes annual reconstitution, effective after the U.S. market opens on Monday, June 28, 2021, according to a preliminary list of additions posted on June 4, 2021.

Russell U.S. Indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors as the basis for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $10.6 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell U.S. Indexes. Russell U.S. Indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

The annual Russell reconstitution captures the 4,000 largest U.S. stocks as of May 7, 2021, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the U.S. all-cap Russell 3000 Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the large-cap Russell 1000 Index or small-cap Russell 2000 Index, as well as the appropriate growth- and value-style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell Indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings, and style attributes.

For more information on the Russell Indexes, please visit the “Russell Reconstitution” section on the FTSE Russell website at www.ftserussell.com.

About VistaGen

VistaGen Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing innovative medicines with the potential to go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression, and other CNS disorders. Each of VistaGen's drug candidates has a differentiated potential mechanism of action, has been well-tolerated in all clinical studies to date and has therapeutic potential in multiple CNS markets. For more information, please visit www.VistaGen.com and connect with VistaGen on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.