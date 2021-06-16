Skyharbour Expands its Current Drill Program at its High Grade Moore Uranium Project, Saskatchewan

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V:SYH) (OTCQB:SYHBF) (Frankfurt:SC1P) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it is expanding its current diamond drilling program at its flagship 35,705 hectare Moore Uranium Project, located approximately 15 kilometres east of Denison Mine's Wheeler River project and near regional infrastructure on the southeast side of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. The current drilling program at Moore is progressing well and has provided significant encouragement to expand the current 3,500 metres drilling program to a total of 5,000 metres in 12 to 14 holes. This fully funded and permitted program will focus on following-up on existing unconformity and basement-hosted targets along the high grade Maverick structural corridor as well as newly defined targets at the Grid Nineteen area.



Moore Uranium Project Claims Map:

https://skyharbourltd.com/_resources/maps/MooreLakeRegionalTenure-v1.j ...

Winter/Spring 2021 Geophysical and Diamond Drilling Programs at Moore Project:

Skyharbour recently completed a 9 line-km SML-EM survey at a previously untested area called Grid Nineteen located between the Raratonga and East Venice conductors. The focus of this work has been to better define the historic airborne EM conductors in this area and develop drill targets on these conductor systems.

Moore Uranium Project Regional Drill Targets Map:

http://skyharbourltd.com/_resources/maps/Moore-Lake-Property-Wide.jpg

Skyharbour is now conducting a 5,000 metre diamond drilling program, consisting of 12-14 holes. The drilling will focus on both unconformity and basement-hosted targets along the Maverick structural corridor and new targets identified in the Grid Nineteen area. The Company specifically plans to expand the high grade mineralization discovered recently at the Maverick East Zone, along strike, down-plunge and at depth with a focus on both unconformity- and basement-hosted mineralization. Other targets along the 4.7 km long Maverick structural corridor will also be investigated, including the Esker Target, again with a focus on both unconformity- and basement-hosted mineralization.