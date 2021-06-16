 
checkAd

Impact of COVID-19 to Household Incomes Reaches Pandemic Low with Recent Graduates Demonstrating the Most Optimism

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.06.2021, 14:00  |  10   |   |   

TransUnion’s Consumer Pulse study explores the pandemic’s continued financial impact

CHICAGO, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The percentage of U.S. consumers who said their household income continues to be negatively impacted by COVID-19 dropped to 32% at the beginning of June. This is down from 38% three months ago and is the lowest level since TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) began tracking this metric via its Consumer Pulse study in March 2020.

The most recent Consumer Pulse study includes a survey of 3,027 U.S. consumers conducted between May 24 and June 1, 2021. It found that recent graduates are exhibiting the most optimism for their future prospects. Approximately 83% of 2020 and 2021 high school and college graduates stated they are optimistic about the future. This compared to 64% for the overall population.

Recent graduates also are far more likely to seek out new credit. Over half (54%) said the pandemic made them more open to using credit in the future – nearly twice the overall population (28%). And 86% of those recent grads with career-track jobs say they plan to apply for credit or refinance in the coming year.

“While some consumers continue to be negatively impacted by the pandemic, we are encouraged to see improvements in the level of optimism, particularly from the youngest generations,” said Charlie Wise, head of global research and consulting at TransUnion. “Recent graduates are clearly more optimistic about their future prospects and appear to be more inclined to spend, helping to invigorate the economy.”

Optimism Also Heightened for Vaccinated Population and Families

While three in four people (76%) who started a new job or revenue generating activity are optimistic – compared to 64% of the overall population – the study found that vaccinations also are playing a role in the level of optimism.

Two-thirds (67%) of consumers who are fully vaccinated said they are optimistic and 71% of those who plan to get fully vaccinated are optimistic. Only about half (52%) of those who don’t plan to get fully vaccinated are optimistic.

Those respondents who said they intend to get fully vaccinated, but are not yet, are also most likely to increase spending. More than one-third (34%) of these respondents said they expect to increase their retail spend vs. 24% of the overall population.

Households with children also are more optimistic about the future than those without even though they face greater income challenges. About 43% of families with children report having their income reduced compared to 26% of those who do not have children. Despite this, nearly three-quarters (73%) of families with children are optimistic about the future compared to 58% without children.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Impact of COVID-19 to Household Incomes Reaches Pandemic Low with Recent Graduates Demonstrating the Most Optimism TransUnion’s Consumer Pulse study explores the pandemic’s continued financial impactCHICAGO, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - The percentage of U.S. consumers who said their household income continues to be negatively impacted by COVID-19 dropped …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ozop Energy OZSC Signs Agreement with Clean Peak Energy
Monument Announces Extension to Movement Control Order in Malaysia
Scorpio Tankers Inc. Announces Convertible Note Exchange and New Issuance
Osisko Hits New Discovery One Kilometre North of Windfall
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Voting Results From Annual Meeting of Holders ...
Ketamine One Closes Previously Announced Acquisition of Integrated Rehab and Performance
Bitcoin Well Opens First Calgary Office to Offer Unparalleled ‘White Glove’ Service for ...
AVITA Medical Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Erdene Provides Update on Dark Horse Gold Prospect Exploration Program: Commences Follow-up Drilling
WISeKey’s TrustedNFT Platform to Turn Patents into Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) and Store Them on an ...
Titel
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
TECO 2030 to cooperate with Chart Industries on developing marine carbon capture and storage ...
Ozop Energy OZSC Executes Letter of Intent with Real Estate Investment Fund
DTE Energy Company Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain Outstanding ...
ClearPoint Neuro Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
WRAP Demonstrates the BolaWrap for Miami Police Department, City Commissioners, and Mayor
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Philips issues recall notification* to mitigate potential health risks related to the sound ...
Riot Blockchain Announces May Production and Operations Updates (1) 
Titel
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
UPS to Hire 200 in Toledo Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus