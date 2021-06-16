Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. Declares 2021 Second-Quarter Cash Dividend

ARCHBOLD, Ohio, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc., (Nasdaq: FMAO) the holding company of The Farmers & Merchants State Bank, with assets of $2.0 billion at March 31, 2021, today announced that it has approved the Company’s quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share. The second quarter dividend is payable on July 20, 2021, to shareholders of record as of June 28, 2021.



About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc.:

The Farmers & Merchants State Bank is a local independent community bank that has been serving Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana since 1897. The Farmers & Merchants State Bank provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services. Our locations are in Fulton, Defiance, Hancock, Henry, Lucas, Williams, and Wood counties in Northwest Ohio. In Northeast Indiana, we have offices located in Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Jay, and Steuben counties.