Mizuho Americas Expands its Industrials Franchise with the Hiring of Christopher Parkinson as Senior Equity Research Analyst

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.06.2021, 14:00  |  10   |   |   

NEW YORK, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mizuho Americas today announced the hiring of Christopher Parkinson as Managing Director and Senior Industrials Equity Research Analyst to cover the chemical, agriculture, and packaging industries. Parkinson is the latest addition to Mizuho’s global industrials franchise, with top-ranked Japan chemicals coverage headed by Mikiya Yamada (Nikkei Veritas #1). Based in New York, Parkinson will report to the Head of US Equity Research, Susan Gilbertson.

“ESG issues are increasingly topical for investors and create growth opportunities for chemical, agricultural, and packaging companies, which are integral to providing solutions and more environmentally friendly alternatives,” said Gilbertson. “Chris is valued for his in-depth research, detailed financial modelling, and client focus. His global perspective complements our existing international capabilities and the broadening needs of our client base well.”

Parkinson joins from Credit Suisse where he spent 11 years, most recently as Managing Director, Global Sector Coordinator, and Senior Equity research analyst for US Chemicals and Agriculture. He was named Runner-Up in Institutional Investor’s All-America Research Team for his team’s work in the Chemicals Sector and ranked second globally among hedge funds.

About Mizuho Americas

Mizuho Americas is a leading provider of a broad range of financial services, including corporate and investment banking, lending, custody, treasury services, research and capital markets solutions. With professionals across the U.S., Canada, and Latin and South America, Mizuho Americas supports corporate clients, institutional investors, and public sector organizations by connecting local markets to a vast global network. To learn more about Mizuho Americas' business, values, and ethical commitments, and the entities it comprises, visit to www.mizuhogroup.com/americas.

Mizuho Americas is an integral part of the Japan-based Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: MFG). Mizuho Financial Group is one of the largest financial institutions in the world, offering comprehensive financial and strategic services through its subsidiaries. The group has approximately 900 offices and 60,000 employees worldwide in nearly 40 countries throughout the Americas, EMEA, and Asia. As of December 31, 2020, its total assets were $2.1 trillion. Learn more about Mizuho Financial Group at www.mizuhogroup.com.​

For inquiries, please contact:
Jim Gorman
Director, Media Relations, Mizuho Americas
+1-212-282-3867
jim.gorman@mizuhogroup.com

Laura London
Vice President, Media Relations, Mizuho Americas
+1-212-282-4446
laura.london@mizuhogroup.com





