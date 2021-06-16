 
Maison Luxe Engages Board Member John Cormier of WatchFacts to Overhaul Online Presence, Establish Global Branding and Multi-Channel eCommerce Platform for High-End Watch Sales

FORT LEE, NJ, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Maison Luxe, Inc. (“Maison Luxe” or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the global custom luxury goods marketplace, is excited to announce that the Company has engaged its Board Member, John Cormier, Founder and CEO of WatchFacts, to fully overhaul the Company’s online presence, including its central website, its social media presence, and all related newsletters and web-driven content and relationships, including setting up a multi-channel sales infrastructure.

Mr. Cormier will also help to lay a strong branding and marketing foundation for Maison Luxe to drive more consumer-focused sales and brand engagement. In addition to being the CEO and Founder of WatchFacts, Mr. Cormier also manages a technology solutions firm called “The Collective Solutions” (www.thecollectivesolutions.com), through which he has designed several technology watch programs including JomaShop.com, eBay.com’s Authenticate, Amazon’s Certified Pre-Owned, Signet, and WatchFacts.com.

“John is a professional with a tremendous history of successful design and user engagement,” noted Anil Idnani, CEO and Founder of Maison Luxe. “He is a remarkable talent for bottom-up branding and marketing process establishment as well as user engagement. In addition, the fact that he is already a part of our team on the Board grants us extra assurance that he and his firm will give this process due care and attention, and provide shareholders with a strong sense of value.”

Based on received design documents, the Company’s eCommerce platform will have the potential to integrate with Amazon.com, Ebay.com, Walmart.com, FarFetch.com, 1stDibs.com, and other eCommerce portals. The Collective will also work with Maison Luxe on Event Planning, Partnership Building, Consumer Engagement, Building a Marketing Funnel, and Ad Retargeting.

About Maison Luxe

Maison Luxe offers luxury retail consumer items that are responsibly sourced and affordable. The Company operates as a niche high-end luxury goods retailer, helping interested consumers obtain rare luxury items that may otherwise not be reliably available due to the nature of the luxury retail marketplace. The Company focuses its efforts primarily within the fine time piece and jewelry segments, both on a wholesale and B2C (business-to-consumer) basis. The Company now also owns its Amani Jewelers subsidiary, which operates in the jewelry marketplace, with a strategic focus on the rapidly growing lab-grown diamonds market. In addition, Maison Luxe holds a significant investment position in Aether Diamonds, which was founded in 2020 as the world's first and only captured carbon lab-grown diamond producer.

For more information, please reference https://www.maisonluxeny.com/investors

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements also may be included in other publicly available documents issued by the Company and in oral statements made by our officers and representatives from time to time. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide management's current expectations or plans for our future operating and financial performance, based on assumptions currently believed to be valid. They can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "would," "could," "will" and other words of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future operating or financial performance. Examples of forward looking statements include, among others, statements relating to future sales, earnings, cash flows, results of operations, uses of cash and other measures of financial performance.

Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others. such as, but not limited to economic conditions, changes in the laws or regulations, demand for products and services of the company, the effects of competition and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or represented in the forward looking statements.

Any forward-looking information provided in this release should be considered with these factors in mind. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this report.

Corporate Contact:
 www.maisonluxeny.com
551-486-3980
anil@maisonluxeny.com

Public Relations:
EDM Media, LLC
https://edm.media





