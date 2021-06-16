Super League Set to Join Russell Microcap Index

Membership in the Russell Microcap Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings, and style attributes.

SANTA MONICA, Calif. , June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Super League Gaming , Inc. (Nasdaq: SLGG), a global leader in competitive video gaming and esports entertainment for everyday players around the world, announced today that the company is set to join the Russell Microcap Index, effective June 28, 2021, according to a preliminary list of additions distributed on June 4, 2021.

“We are pleased to be joining the Russell Microcap Index, as it is an important milestone and meaningful achievement in our development as a public company,” said Super League CEO Ann Hand. “Our membership in this well-respected performance benchmark reflects the growth and momentum we have going forward. Joining the Russell Microcap Index will strengthen our existing foundation of institutional ownership, benefitting our shareholders with improvements in liquidity and visibility, as we continue to build our leadership position in the esports industry.”

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $10.6 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell’s US indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

About Super League Gaming

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ: SLGG) is a leading gaming and esports content and community platform that gives tens of millions of players multiple ways to create, connect, compete, and enjoy the video games they love. Fueled by proprietary and patented technology systems, Super League’s offerings include competitive gaming tournaments featuring many of the biggest titles in the world, gameplay properties that allow young gamers to experience and build their own imaginative Minecraft worlds, and production and distribution software tools that power billions of views of live streaming and video-on-demand content annually. Through partnerships with world class consumer brands, in-game player monetization, and a fully-virtual cloud-based video production studio, Super League is building a broadly inclusive, global brand at the intersection of gaming, experiences, and entertainment. For more: superleague.com