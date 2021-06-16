 
checkAd

Super League Set to Join Russell Microcap Index

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.06.2021, 14:00  |  76   |   |   

SANTA MONICA, Calif. , June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Super League Gaming, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLGG), a global leader in competitive video gaming and esports entertainment for everyday players around the world, announced today that the company is set to join the Russell Microcap Index, effective June 28, 2021, according to a preliminary list of additions distributed on June 4, 2021.

Membership in the Russell Microcap Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings, and style attributes.

“We are pleased to be joining the Russell Microcap Index, as it is an important milestone and meaningful achievement in our development as a public company,” said Super League CEO Ann Hand. “Our membership in this well-respected performance benchmark reflects the growth and momentum we have going forward. Joining the Russell Microcap Index will strengthen our existing foundation of institutional ownership, benefitting our shareholders with improvements in liquidity and visibility, as we continue to build our leadership position in the esports industry.”

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $10.6 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell’s US indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

For more information on the Russell Microcap Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the “Russell Reconstitution” section on the FTSE Russell website.

About Super League Gaming
Super League Gaming (NASDAQ: SLGG) is a leading gaming and esports content and community platform that gives tens of millions of players multiple ways to create, connect, compete, and enjoy the video games they love. Fueled by proprietary and patented technology systems, Super League’s offerings include competitive gaming tournaments featuring many of the biggest titles in the world, gameplay properties that allow young gamers to experience and build their own imaginative Minecraft worlds, and production and distribution software tools that power billions of views of live streaming and video-on-demand content annually. Through partnerships with world class consumer brands, in-game player monetization, and a fully-virtual cloud-based video production studio, Super League is building a broadly inclusive, global brand at the intersection of gaming, experiences, and entertainment. For more: superleague.com

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Super League Set to Join Russell Microcap Index SANTA MONICA, Calif. , June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Super League Gaming, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLGG), a global leader in competitive video gaming and esports entertainment for everyday players around the world, announced today that the company is set …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ozop Energy OZSC Signs Agreement with Clean Peak Energy
Monument Announces Extension to Movement Control Order in Malaysia
Scorpio Tankers Inc. Announces Convertible Note Exchange and New Issuance
Osisko Hits New Discovery One Kilometre North of Windfall
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Voting Results From Annual Meeting of Holders ...
Ketamine One Closes Previously Announced Acquisition of Integrated Rehab and Performance
Bitcoin Well Opens First Calgary Office to Offer Unparalleled ‘White Glove’ Service for ...
AVITA Medical Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Erdene Provides Update on Dark Horse Gold Prospect Exploration Program: Commences Follow-up Drilling
WISeKey’s TrustedNFT Platform to Turn Patents into Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) and Store Them on an ...
Titel
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
TECO 2030 to cooperate with Chart Industries on developing marine carbon capture and storage ...
Ozop Energy OZSC Executes Letter of Intent with Real Estate Investment Fund
DTE Energy Company Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain Outstanding ...
ClearPoint Neuro Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
WRAP Demonstrates the BolaWrap for Miami Police Department, City Commissioners, and Mayor
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Philips issues recall notification* to mitigate potential health risks related to the sound ...
Riot Blockchain Announces May Production and Operations Updates (1) 
Titel
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
UPS to Hire 200 in Toledo Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus