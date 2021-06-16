 
The Robb Report covers Xeriant and XTI Aircraft Joint Venture

Xeriant Posts Press Conference and XTI Highlight Videos

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xeriant, Inc. (“Xeriant” or the “Company”)(OTC PINK: XERI), a new aerospace technology and advanced materials holding company, announces the Robb Report, “the leading voice in the global luxury market” covered Xeriant’s relationship with XTI Aircraft Company (“XTI”).

The Robb Report article stated, “With its two big ducted fans on the wings and a third on the tail, the TriFan 600 looks much different than other VTOLs on the market. Its numbers are impressive: It has a top speed of 345 mph and range of 1,380 miles, with a 29,000-foot cruise altitude.” The entire article is available at the following link: https://robbreport.com/motors/aviation/xtis-trifan-600-1234619199/.

Xeriant held a press conference Monday with XTI, at Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum, in Denver, CO, to detail the joint venture between the two companies. Shareholders, press and interested parties can replay the video at the following link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R0otR7U1ySw

Additionally, Xeriant posted an informational video about XTI’s TriFan 600: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m_Ey6Zsl7fY.

About Robb Report

Robb Report is the leading voice in the global luxury market. Its discerning audience around the world has a shared appreciation and desire for quality, exclusivity, heritage, taste, and fine design. It is the brand the most successful people rely on to discover the ideas, opinions, products, and experiences that will matter most to them. Robb Report is synonymous with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best. Robb Report: Luxury Without Compromise.

About XTI Aircraft Company

Based in Englewood, Colorado, XTI Aircraft Company is a privately owned OEM and developer of next-generation, cleantech VTOL aircraft, including the TriFan 600. XTI is guided by a leadership team with decades of experience, expertise, and success bringing new aircraft to market. XTI is founded on a culture of customer-focused problem solving to meet the evolving needs of modern travelers.

For more information, please go to www.xtiaircraft.com.

About Xeriant

Xeriant, Inc. (d.b.a. Xeriant Aerospace) is a holding and operating company taking an active role in Advanced Air Mobility (“AAM”), the technological revolution enabling the aerospace industry’s transition to more efficient, sustainable, and autonomous flight operations. AAM promises to expand accessibility and applications for aerial services across the economy through the development and safe integration of new aircraft with vertical flight capability (VTOL), which facilitate the point-to-point transport of passengers and cargo. Xeriant is located at the Research Park at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, Florida adjacent to the Boca Raton Airport. The Company is an OTC Markets public company trading under the stock symbol, XERI.

