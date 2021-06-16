Zealand Pharma to Present Data on Glucagon Analog, Dasiglucagon, at the 81st Annual American Diabetes Association Scientific Sessions

C ompany to present six abstracts on Z EGALOGUE (dasiglucagon) injection, including one oral presentation

Data reinforce the Company’s commitment to advancing research and development of new treatment options for people living with diabetes who experience severe hypoglycemia

Copenhagen, DK and Boston, MA, U.S. June 16, 2021 – Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) (CVR-no. 20045078), a biotechnology company aspiring to change lives through the development of innovative peptide-based medicines, today announced that it will present five posters, and one oral presentation, at the upcoming 81st Scientific Sessions of the American Diabetes Association (ADA), which is being held virtually June 25-29, 2021. The Company’s research presented at ADA will feature multiple presentations related to Zegalogue (dasiglucagon) injection, which was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on March 22, 2021, indicated for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia in pediatric and adult patients with diabetes aged 6 years and above.

"We are proud to share such a robust set of clinical data at this year’s ADA medical meeting,” said Adam Steensberg, Executive Vice President, Research & Development of Zealand Pharma. "Severe hypoglycemia remains a major issue and concern for people with diabetes. All the data being presented on dasiglucagon at this meeting shows Zealand’s commitment to help address this concern and to better understand how to continue to advance scientific development in this space.”

Presentation Details



Poster Title: The Next-Generation Glucagon Analog Dasiglucagon Consistently Achieves Rapid Recovery From Hypoglycemia Across Subgroups. Author: T Battelino, T Bailey, R Tehranchi, L Klaff, T Pieber, U Hövelmann, L Plummoershel, A Melgaard, R Aronson, L Dimeglo, T Danne Poster Viewing Reception Date and Time: 25-29 June Abstract Number: 2021-A-4695-Diabetes





Poster Title: Population pharmacokinetic modeling of dasiglucagon in subjects with type 1 diabetes mellitus Author: C Knudsen, A Valeur, ST Maarbjerg, R Tehranchi, P Diderichsen, H Witjes Poster Viewing Reception Date and Time: 25-29 June Abstract Number: 2021-A-5011-Diabetes