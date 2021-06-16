Aprea Therapeutics Announces Phase 1/2 Trial of Eprenetapopt + Venetoclax + Azacitidine in TP53 Mutant AML Meets Complete Remission Primary Efficacy Endpoint

37% CR rate in 30 efficacy-evaluable patients



BOSTON, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: APRE), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant tumor suppressor protein, p53, today announced that the Phase 1/2 trial evaluating the frontline treatment of eprenetapopt with venetoclax and azacitidine in patients with TP53 mutant AML has met the pre-specified primary efficacy endpoint of complete remission (CR) rate.

In 30 patients who were evaluable for efficacy at the time of the analysis, the CR rate was 37% and the composite response rate of CR plus CR with incomplete hematologic recovery (CRi), CR/CRi, was 53%. The trial met the primary efficacy endpoint of CR, which is based on a Simon 2-stage design. As of the data cut, 11 patients remain on study treatment and continue to be followed for safety and efficacy. The Company plans to discuss the dataset with the U.S. Food and Drug Agency (FDA) in the second half of 2021 and expects to present data from the trial at a future scientific or medical conference.