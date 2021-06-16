89bio to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
SAN FRANCISCO, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 89bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ETNB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for
the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases, today announced that Company’s Management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences in June:
-
SVB Leerink CybeRx Series: Liver Disease Day
Format: One-on-one investor meetings
Date: Thursday, June 17, 2021
-
Raymond James Human Health Innovation Conference
Panel Discussion: “State” of the Union: Current Thinking in NASH
Date: Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at 12:00 PM ET
-
Piper Sandler EASL Takeaway Day
Format: One-on-one investor meetings
Date: Monday, June 28, 2021
About 89bio
89bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, BIO89-100, is a specifically engineered glycoPEGylated analog of FGF21. BIO89-100 is being developed for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and severe hypertriglyceridemia (SHTG). 89bio is headquartered in San Francisco with operations in Herzliya, Israel.
Investor Contact:
Ryan Martins
Chief Financial Officer
investors@89bio.com
Media Contact:
Peter Duckler
773-343-3069
pduckler@w2ogroup.com
0 Kommentare